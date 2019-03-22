IPL 2019: All-rounders from each team who could light up the tournament

From DJ Bravo to Sam Curran this year's IPL has an interesting mix of all-rounders with their own distinctive styles. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Sam Curran (Kings XI Punjab) | The 20-year-old cricketer from England captured the imagination of Indian cricket fans with the ‘Player of the Series’ performances against India in the Test series last year. Curran can upset batsmen with his pace and swing while also scoring vital runs batting lower down the order. He is also known for the big hits and KXIP who paid Rs 7.2 crore for him will be banking on him to turn their fortunes around in his debut IPL season. (Image: Reuters) 2/8 Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings) | The veteran West Indies all-rounder is one of only two bowlers to finish as the highest wicket-taker in the IPL on two occasions. CSK paid Rs 6.4 crore to retain their star player who has 1379 runs and 136 wickets in the IPL. He is 4th on the list of leading wicket-takers in the IPL and also boasts of the ability to rescue the team with the bat. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/8 Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) | The mystery spinner from West Indies can bamboozle batsmen with his variations and punish bowlers when walking out to open the innings for KKR. Narine has proved his mettle with the ball on numerous occasions but showed a different side to his game when he began opening the innings for KKR from 2017. His blitz at the top of the order gives the team a perfect platform to build on and KKR will be hoping their Rs 12.5 crore player will help them lift a third IPL title this season. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/8 Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians) | Mumbai spent Rs 11 crore to retain their star all-rounder who has seen his stock rise in recent years. MI first signed Pandya for just Rs 10 lakh in the 2015 season but his swashbuckling performances soon saw his contract jump to Rs 11 crore in the 2018 season. A big hitter and a fast-bowling all-rounder, Pandya has become indispensable to the MI set-up bringing balance and a flurry of big shots to the side. The fact that he is also excellent in the field is an added bonus for the team. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/8 Shakib Al Hasan (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | A talented left-handed batsman and spinner, Shakib is one of the best all-round cricketers to have emerged from Bangladesh. His accuracy and consistency with the ball makes him a difficult to bat against while his wide range of shots coupled with his aggression offers the team a reliable batting option in the middle order. He was bought by SRH for Rs 2 crore and has 737 runs and 57 wickets from 60 matches in the IPL. (Image: Reuters) 6/8 Marcus Stoinis (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Stoinis was one of the top performers in this season’s Big Bash League finishing as the third highest run-scorer with 533 runs while also taking 14 wickets from just 13 matches. He opened the batting for Melbourne Stars and could help give Virat Kohli’s side a much-needed boost as they continue their search for a maiden IPL title. (Image: AP) 7/8 Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals) | Archer joined RR midway through last season but made an immediate impact picking up 15 wickets from just 10 matches. While he didn’t really get going with the bat, yet Archer is known for his ability to hit the ball clean and hard. He can also touch speeds close to 150 kph with the ball. RR will be hoping their Rs 7.2 crore signing can help them make a quick start this season. (Image: BCCI, IPLT20.com) 8/8 Chris Morris (Delhi Capitals) | The South African was one of the few players retained by Delhi before the 2019 auction. Morris began his IPL journey with CSK and had a stint with RR before making his way to Delhi. He has 485 runs and 56 wickets from 52 matches and has also proved his ability to bail out the team in crunch situations while batting lower down the order. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Mar 22, 2019 07:57 am