App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 07:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2019: All-rounders from each team who could light up the tournament

From DJ Bravo to Sam Curran this year's IPL has an interesting mix of all-rounders with their own distinctive styles.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Sam Curran (Kings XI Punjab) | The 20-year-old cricketer from England captured the imagination of Indian cricket fans with some eye-catching ‘Player of the Series’ performances against India in the Test series last year. Curran can upset batsmen with his pace and ability to generate swing while also scoring vital runs batting lower down the order. He is also known for his ability to connect with the big shots and KXIP who paid Rs 7.2 crore for him will be banking on him to turn their fortunes around in his debut IPL season. (Image: Reuters)
1/8

Sam Curran (Kings XI Punjab) | The 20-year-old cricketer from England captured the imagination of Indian cricket fans with the ‘Player of the Series’ performances against India in the Test series last year. Curran can upset batsmen with his pace and swing while also scoring vital runs batting lower down the order. He is also known for the big hits and KXIP who paid Rs 7.2 crore for him will be banking on him to turn their fortunes around in his debut IPL season. (Image: Reuters)
Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings) | The veteran West Indies all-rounder is one of only two bowlers to finish as the highest wicket-taker in the IPL on two occasions. CSK paid Rs 6.4 crore to retain their star player who has 1379 runs and 136 wickets in the IPL. He is 4th on the list of leading wicket-takers in the IPL and also boasts of the ability to rescue the team with the bat while batting lower down the order with his lusty blows. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
2/8

Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings) | The veteran West Indies all-rounder is one of only two bowlers to finish as the highest wicket-taker in the IPL on two occasions. CSK paid Rs 6.4 crore to retain their star player who has 1379 runs and 136 wickets in the IPL. He is 4th on the list of leading wicket-takers in the IPL and also boasts of the ability to rescue the team with the bat. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) | The mystery spinner from West Indies can bamboozle batsmen with his numerous variations and punish bowlers when walking out to open the innings for KKR. Narine has proved his mettle with the ball on numerous occasions but showed a different side to his game when he began opening the innings for KKR from 2017. His blitz at the top of the order gives the team a perfect platform to build on and KKR will be hoping their Rs 12.5 crore player will help them lift a third IPL title this season. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
3/8

Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) | The mystery spinner from West Indies can bamboozle batsmen with his variations and punish bowlers when walking out to open the innings for KKR. Narine has proved his mettle with the ball on numerous occasions but showed a different side to his game when he began opening the innings for KKR from 2017. His blitz at the top of the order gives the team a perfect platform to build on and KKR will be hoping their Rs 12.5 crore player will help them lift a third IPL title this season. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians) | Mumbai spent Rs 11 crore to retain their star all-rounder who has seen his stock rise in recent years. MI first signed Pandya for just Rs 10 lakhs in the 2015 season but his swashbuckling performances soon saw his contract jump to Rs 11 crore in the 2018 season. A big hitter and a fast-bowling all-rounder, Pandya has become indispensable to the MI set-up bringing balance and a flurry of big shots to the side. The fact that he is also excellent in the field is an added bonus for the team. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
4/8

Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians) | Mumbai spent Rs 11 crore to retain their star all-rounder who has seen his stock rise in recent years. MI first signed Pandya for just Rs 10 lakh in the 2015 season but his swashbuckling performances soon saw his contract jump to Rs 11 crore in the 2018 season. A big hitter and a fast-bowling all-rounder, Pandya has become indispensable to the MI set-up bringing balance and a flurry of big shots to the side. The fact that he is also excellent in the field is an added bonus for the team. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Shakib Al Hasan (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | A talented left-handed batsman and spinner, Shakib is one of the best all-round cricketers to have emerged from Bangladesh. His accuracy and consistency with the ball makes him a difficult bowler to bat against while his wide range of shots coupled with his aggression offers the team a reliable batting option in the middle order. He was bought by SRH for Rs 2 crore and has 737 runs and 57 wickets from 60 matches in the IPL. (Image: Reuters)
5/8

Shakib Al Hasan (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | A talented left-handed batsman and spinner, Shakib is one of the best all-round cricketers to have emerged from Bangladesh. His accuracy and consistency with the ball makes him a difficult to bat against while his wide range of shots coupled with his aggression offers the team a reliable batting option in the middle order. He was bought by SRH for Rs 2 crore and has 737 runs and 57 wickets from 60 matches in the IPL. (Image: Reuters)

Marcus Stoinis (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Stoinis was one of the top performers in this season’s Big Bash League finishing as the third highest run-scorer with 533 runs while also taking 14 wickets from just 13 matches. He opened the batting for Melbourne Stars and could help give Virat Kohli’s side a much-needed boost as they continue their search for a maiden IPL title. (Image: AP)
6/8

Marcus Stoinis (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Stoinis was one of the top performers in this season’s Big Bash League finishing as the third highest run-scorer with 533 runs while also taking 14 wickets from just 13 matches. He opened the batting for Melbourne Stars and could help give Virat Kohli’s side a much-needed boost as they continue their search for a maiden IPL title. (Image: AP)
Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals) | Archer joined RR midway through last season but made an immediate impact picking up 15 wickets from just 10 matches. While he didn’t really get going with the bat, yet Archer is known for his ability to hit the ball clean and hard. He can also touch speeds close to 150 kph with the ball while delivering pinpoint yorkers. RR will be hoping their Rs 7.2 crore signing can help them make a quick start this season. (Image: BCCI, IPLT20.com)
7/8

Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals) | Archer joined RR midway through last season but made an immediate impact picking up 15 wickets from just 10 matches. While he didn’t really get going with the bat, yet Archer is known for his ability to hit the ball clean and hard. He can also touch speeds close to 150 kph with the ball. RR will be hoping their Rs 7.2 crore signing can help them make a quick start this season. (Image: BCCI, IPLT20.com)
Chris Morris (Delhi Capitals) | The South African was one of the few players retained by Delhi before the 2019 auction. Morris began his IPL journey with CSK and had a stint with RR before making his way to Delhi. He has 485 runs and 56 wickets from 52 matches and has also proved his ability to bail out the team in crunch situations while batting lower down the order. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
8/8

Chris Morris (Delhi Capitals) | The South African was one of the few players retained by Delhi before the 2019 auction. Morris began his IPL journey with CSK and had a stint with RR before making his way to Delhi. He has 485 runs and 56 wickets from 52 matches and has also proved his ability to bail out the team in crunch situations while batting lower down the order. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 07:57 am

tags #cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL 2019 #Slideshow

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Denied Ticket, BJP's Mission 20 Stands in the Way of Himanta Biswa Sar ...

Sensex Rises Over 100 Points Amid Sustained Foreign Inflow

WhatsApp Business Finally Rolls Out to iOS Devices: Here Are The Detai ...

Messi to Start Venezuela Friendly on Argentina Return

PUBG Mobile Publisher Tencent Partners With Gaming Hardware Maker Raze ...

Unpopular Opinion: This Viral Twitter Thread Needs to Be Snipped

Hazard Lifts Belgium in Euro Qualifying as Depay Triggers Dutch Rout

Huawei Mate X Foldable phone to Launch in India: Everything You Need t ...

Should You Subscribe to Hotstar VIP or Hotstar Premium Ahead of IPL 20 ...

In Kerala, BJP eyes Sabarimala advantage against Pinarayi Vijayan's CP ...

Jacinda Ardern – and why we need more women in politics

UK PM Theresa May gets two-week Brexit reprieve from impatient EU

Union minister Smriti Irani to take on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi again

First artificial intelligence Google Doodle features Bach

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex opens higher, Nifty above 11,550; Nifty ...

Vodafone Idea rights issue should drive healthy growth, say analysts

Mitessh Thakkar on March 22: Buy Indiabulls Housing, DLF, IGL & sell H ...

As worries about populism in Europe rise, investors bet on stock marke ...

Kashmiri teacher Rizwan Pandit's custodial death is neither the first ...

Facebook employees had access to 600mn passwords stored in plain text, ...

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World movie review — Most kid-f ...

Mindtree board set to meet again on 26 March to deliberate on L&T's bu ...

Brexit: UK Parliament website crashes after over 1 million sign online ...

In Karnataka's Mandya, stardom may hijack campaign as Sumalatha, Nikhi ...

Understanding mental illness: The all-consuming nature of anxiety, and ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: Indian hockey team aim to put 2018's disap ...

Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke opens up on her ordeal of survivin ...

IPL 2019: Five newcomers we are excited to see on the pitch

Inshallah VS Sooryavanshi: Salman Khan to clash with Akshay Kumar at t ...

Roar of The Lion Review: MS Dhoni leads you through rebuilding Chennai ...

Happy Holi 2019: Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have a b ...

Indian Premier League 2019: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and others l ...

Holi 2019 Bash: Katrina Kaif, Aayush Sharma, Badshah and others make a ...

Happy Holi 2019: When Josh ‘Thanos’ Brolin was in India to celebra ...

Happy Holi 2019: Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli and others c ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.