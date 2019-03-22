IPL 2019: All-rounders from each team who could light up the tournament

Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) | The mystery spinner from West Indies can bamboozle batsmen with his variations and punish bowlers when walking out to open the innings for KKR. Narine has proved his mettle with the ball on numerous occasions but showed a different side to his game when he began opening the innings for KKR from 2017. His blitz at the top of the order gives the team a perfect platform to build on and KKR will be hoping their Rs 12.5 crore player will help them lift a third IPL title this season. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)