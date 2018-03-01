App
Feb 25, 2018 10:06 AM IST | Source: PTI

IPL 2018: Steven Smith named as captain of Rajasthan Royals

Smith, inarguably one of the best batsman in world cricket at present, was part of the Rajasthan Royals in 2014 and 2015 and was retained by the franchise.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Australian captain Steven Smith was on Saturday predictably handed over the captaincy Rajasthan Royals for upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL).

Royals are coming back to the IPL this year after serving a two-year ban and the official event was more of promotional nature aired by official broadcasters Star Sports as Smith's choice as leader was just a formality.

Smith, inarguably one of the best batsman in world cricket at present, was part of the Rajasthan Royals in 2014 and 2015 and was retained by the franchise.

Notably Smith had led the the Rising Pune Supergiant last year to the final of the IPL where they eventually lost to champions Mumbai Indians.

In what was a successful season for him, Smith had amassed 472 runs in 15 matches in the last IPL season.

Smith said that he was looking forward to work with Warne.

“Its great to be back with the Royals. It’s an honour and privilege to be leading Royals and looking forward to working with the King (Shane Warne)," the right handed batsman was quoted as saying in a media release issued here.

Mentor Shane Warne said the Royals will continue to play intense cricket. "We will play the Royals’ brand of cricket, that is, with spirit and aggression, with which we are known to play with. I am looking forward to exciting cricket and a successful campaign.”

