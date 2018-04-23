RR vs MI, IPL 2018 match highlights: Gowtham 33* (11) takes Rajasthan to victory over Mumbai with a blistering knock

Live now
Apr 23, 2018 12:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jofra Archer wins the Man of the Match on his IPL debut!
Royals win by 3 wickets with 2 balls remaining
WICKET! Archer c & b H Pandya 8 (9)
WICKET! Klaasen c Kishan b Mustafizur Rahman 0 (1)
WICKET! Buttler b Bumrah 6 (8)
WICKET! Samson c H Pandya b Bumrah 52 (39)
FIFTY up for Samson in 36 deliveries
RR require 50 runs with 30 balls remaining
WICKET! Stokes b Hardik Pandya 40 (27)
WICKET! Rahane c Krunal b McClenaghan 14 (17)
WICKET! Tripathi c Yadav b Krunal 9 (8)
Tripathi and Rahane will open the innings for RR
RR need 168 to win in 20 overs
WICKET! McClenaghan b Archer 0 (1)
WICKET! H Pandya b Archer 4 (2)
WICKET! K Pandya c Klaasen b Archer 7 (6)
WICKET! Rohit Sharma run out (Rahane) 0 (1)
WICKET! Suryakumar Yadav c Buttler b Unadkat 72 (47)
WICKET! Kishan c Buttler b Kulkarni 58 (42)
FIFTY up for Kishan in 35 deliveries
FIFTY up for Yadav in just 29 deliveries
WICKET! Lewis b Kulkarni 0 (1)
Ajinkya Rahane, Rajasthan Royal’s captain: “Still can't believe what happened. The way KG and Sanju batted, wow, but credit to our bowlers to pull it back. I thought Mumbai would make 180-190, but still KG's knock was unbelievable. During the time-out, we wanted to take it deep, because we knew we had Jos, Ben, Klaasen. Rahul (Tripathi) batted well at the top last year, so we were just thinking about the combination. I think we will continue with that. Archer's fantastic. Happy to see him back. The way he bowled in the middle-overs was incredible. Jofra can bowl 140+ and his accuracy was fantastic. He's always thinking about wickets and that's the way to go.”
Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indian’s captain: “Not easy to digest. Especially, towards the end we were in the game, but credit to them. Not easy to score 10-per-over on this surface. Not making 180-190 hurt us. We didn't capitalise on the start we got. It's the second or third time we've done this. We've addressed this before, but need to improve. We needed to be smarter on where we should've hit the ball, but credit to their bowlers. Not easy to lose close games, and that's why I've not been too critical of our bowlers. They have pulled things back often, but our batting wasn't good. Twenty more runs would've been enough.”
Bumrah starts the last over beautifully picking up Archer who pulls the shorter delivery but only manages to get a top edge on it. Bumrah gets under it and safely takes the catch.
Gowtham then stepped up and made the game his own as he smashed the next one over short third man for a four. He refuses to run to the non-strikers end and sends the 4th one high over the mid-wicket boundary for a SIX to end the innings.
RR 168/7 after 19.4 overs
Bumrah to bowl the 19th over. Archer moves through the gears and dispatches the first one for a four. Bumrah then over steps his crease to concede a free hit. RR pick up 2 more runs from the extra delivery.
Gowtham then slices the 4th delivery down the off side for another four. He ends the over with another four to leave the Royals well placed, requiring just 10 off the last over
RR 158/6 after 19 overs
Rahman comes in to bowl and immediately gets the wicket of Klaasen with an offcutter that takes an outside edge and carries the ball to Kishan behind the wickets.
Gowtham then sends the last two deliveries for a SIX and a Four respectively to keep RR in the game. This is going to go down to the wire.
RR 140/6 after 18 overs
Bumrah to bowl the over and he immediately swings the game in Mumbai’s favour. First gets the danger man Samson with a slower delivery which he sent straight down to Hardik for an easy catch. He then lights up the stumps with a faster one bowled at 144kph to send Buttler back to the dug out. Great over by Bumrah.
RR 125/5 after 17 overs
Krunal comes in for his last over. Samson picks up a couple on the first delivery to bring up his FIFTY. Good over by Krunal, who ends his spell with 1 wicket giving away 33 runs.
RR require 44 from 24 balls to win.
RR 124/3 after 16 overs
Hardik comes back into the attack and gets the breakthrough for MI. Bowls the first one full down the leg side, Stokes steps across towards the off side and tries to clip the ball off his toes but misses as the ball crashes into the leg stump. Buttler is the new man in.
Samson sends the 4th delivery fizzing through long on for a four. That takes him to the top of the runs table in this edition of the IPL.
RR 118/3 after 15 overs
Rahman back in the attack. Stokes picks the 2nd delivery bowled a bit short outside off stump and sends it flying over cover for a boundary. That’s the first boundary after 2 overs. 9 runs off the over.
RR 110/2 after 14 overs
Bumrah comes back to bowl his 2nd. Gives away just 5 runs in the over. RR require 67 to win in 42 balls.
RR 101/2 after 13 overs
Krunal to resume his spell. Good running by Stokes and Samson in the center keep the scoring going as they pick up 10 off that over. RR now require 72 runs off 48 balls to win.
RR 96/2 after 12 overs