IPL 2018 RCB vs DD match updates: de Villiers destroys Daredevils as his unbeaten 90 (39) takes RCB to victory with 12 balls to spare

Apr 21, 2018 11:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Check the LIVE scorecard here.
Man of the match goes to AB de Villiers for his unbeaten 90 of just 39 deliveries. What an Innings!
Boult picks up perfect catch of the match award! Any surprises there?
RCB win the game by 6 wickets with 12 balls to spare.
WICKET! Anderson b Boult 15 (13)
WICKET! Kohli c Boult b Patel 30 (26)
WICKET! de Kock run out (Pant) 18 (16)
WICKET! Vohra c Roy b Maxwell
Vohra and de Kock step out to the centre to open the innings for RCB.
RCB require 175 to win in 20 overs.
WICKET! Pant c de Villiers b Anderson 85(48)
WICKET! Maxwell c Siraj b Chahal 4 (6)
WICKET! Iyer c Siraj b Sundar 53 (31)
FIFTY up for Iyer!
WICKET! Roy b Chahal 5(16)
WICKET! Gambhir c Chahal b Umesh
Starting line up :
RCB win the toss and will bowl first
Boult to bowl the 18th over. de Villiers doesn’t waste much time as he ends the game with back to back boundaries off the final two deliveries. What an innings by the RCB man who ends the games with 90 off just 39 deliveries. Big victory for RCB!
RCB 176/4 after 18 overs.
Morris will continue with his last over for the night. Mandeep Singh the new man in gets lucky as his top edge carries the ball over boundary behind him for a SIX! Mandeep then lifts the 5th delivery over mid-off for another boundary. RCB require just 12 runs off 18 balls to win.
RCB 163/4 after 17 overs.
Boult comes back into the attack. Anderson joins the party now sending a waist high full toss over deep midwicket for a SIX. A mix up between both batsmen ends up with Anderson and de Villiers running towards the same end but Gambhir fails to capitalize on the mistake and a bad throw helps Anderson return to the strikers end.
Boult finally makes the breakthrough as his 144 km/h delivery crashes into the stumps. Anderson has to depart but it is de Villiers that Gambhir will want out.
RCB 149/4 after 16 overs.
Morris is back into the attack to try and contain the South African hitman. However, there’s no stopping de Villiers as he sends the 3rd delivery right up to the roof for a massive SIX! de Villiers duly follows this with another boundary sending the slower ball down the leg side for a four. He’s looking to end things early here. 14 off the over.
RCB 140/3 after 15 overs.
Tewatia to bowl his 3rd over. Tosses a length ball to de Villiers which the batsman duly dispatches over long on for another SIX! RCB now require 49 off 36 balls to win.
RCB 126/3 after 14 overs.
Patel continues with his 3rd over. AB de Villiers is putting up a display of batting magnificence here. Plays the first delivery over long on for a SIX before dispatching the next one towards extra cover for another boundary. de Villiers back on strike for the last ball sweeps it over square leg for another SIX!
RCB 115/3 after 13 overs.
Tewatia comes back to bowl his second. Boult once again displays his athletic brilliance as he leaps to his right at deep midwicket to save a boundary. Good over by Tewatia conceding just 5 runs.
RCB 97/3 after 12 overs.
Patel continues his spell. de Villiers sends a full toss delivery straight to the boundary before Trent Boult produced a moment of magic on the very last delivery. Patel sent another full toss this time to Kohli. Kohli lifts it towards deep square and Boult running towards the boundary leaps and plucks the ball out of the air using just one hand and lands millimeters away from the boundary line. That was SENSATIONAL!
RCB 92/3 after 11 overs.
Tewatia is brought into the attack. de Villiers is loving the spinners, he opens up his body and pulls the short half tracker all the way up to the roof of the stadium. 10 runs off that over.
RCB 82/2 after 10 overs.
Gambhir introduces Harshal Patel into the attack. Gets off to a good start conceding just 6 runs in his over. RCB require 103 runs in 66 balls to win.
RCB 72/2 after 9 overs.
Morris to bowl his second of the evening. Kohli goes after him from the very first delivery, sending the over pitched ball to the boundary. Morris responds well bowling good length delivery to restrict the batsmen to singles in the rest of the over.
RCB 66/2 after 8 overs.
Nadeem continues his spell. de Villiers decides to go after him sending him for 3 consecutive boundaries on the leg side. Great over for RCB as they score 14 runs off it.
RCB 57/2 after 7 overs.
Morris is introduced into the attack. Makes a good start with 3 dot balls before Kohli uses his wrists to send the next one over deep square leg for a SIX.
Morris responds with two more dot balls. Good over by Morris just the 6 runs off it.
RCB 43/2 after 6 overs.
Nadeem is brought into the attack. Kohli survives a scare on the second delivery as an outside edge just carries the ball past slip to the boundary. Kohli trying to steal a run on the next delivery leaves de Kock stranded as Tewatia quickly sends the ball back to Pant who takes off the bails.
de Villiers is the new man in and quickly gets off the mark with a couple of back to back boundaries. RCB now have two explosive batsmen at the crease
RCB 37/2 after 5 overs.