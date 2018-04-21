IPL 2018 RCB vs DD LIVE: Spinners keep the batsmen in check, DD score only 58/2 in first 10 overs

Live now
Apr 21, 2018 08:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
WICKET! Maxwell c Siraj b Chahal 4 (6)
WICKET! Iyer c Siraj b Sundar 53 (31)
FIFTY up for Iyer!
WICKET! Roy b Chahal 5(16)
WICKET! Gambhir c Chahal b Umesh
Starting line up :
RCB win the toss and will bowl first
Chahal comes in to bowl his 3rd over and once again makes the difference. He tosses a slower one up to Maxwell who committed to playing the reverse sweep. Maxwell ends up slicing the ball and Siraj makes a dash to his right to take a wonderful diving catch. Tewatia is the new man in.
Pant immediately goes on the offensive and dispatches the next two deliveries over the ropes for consecutive sixes.
DD 117/4 after 16 overs.
Chahal is brought in to bowl. Roy was completely fooled by the spin off the first delivery, big shout for a stumping but his foot was planted firmly in the crease. Chahal finds massive turn on the wicket. Ends an interesting over giving away just the 3 runs. It is going to be an exciting spell by the leg spinner tonight.
Siraj continues his spell. Glenn Maxwell is the new man in for DD. They’ll be looking for the big shots now as we move into the final 5 overs. The final delivery hits Pant just below his left thigh pad, Pant goes down in pain as RCB review for a LBW. The ball is pitched outside leg stump and Pant will continue to stay in the middle.
DD 103/3 after 15 overs.
Sundar comes in for his 3rd over. What a roller-coaster of an over. After starting the over with a six, Iyer brought up his FIFTY by following that up with another SIX off the very next delivery. Sundar kept his nerve and bowled a faster delivery in the 5th ball, which caught a thick outside and carried the ball to third man, forcing Iyer to return back to the dug out.
DD 98/3 after 14 overs.
Siraj comes back into the attack. Iyer opens up his body and plays one over extra cover for a boundary. Pant decides to better that by playing a beautiful lofted shot down the centre for a six off the last delivery. Good over for DD with 12 runs coming off it.
DD 84/2 after 13 overs.
Sundar to continue with his spell. The batsmen still seem content to just pick up the singles and rotate strike. Good over conceding just 6 runs in it.
DD 72/2 after 12 overs.
Woakes continues his spell. Pant plays the last delivery straight down the ground for a much needed boundary. 8 runs off that over.
DD 66/2 after 11 overs.
Sundar begins his second off the evening. The batsmen seem to be reluctant to attack the spinners, both Pant and Iyer only rotate the strike picking up singles. Just 5 runs in that over.
DD 58/2 after 10 overs.
Yadav is brought in to finish his spell early here. Iyer exhibits some superb timing to slap the short and wide delivery past the fielder in the deep for a boundary. Iyer once again attacks Yadav on his last delivery, sends him over midwicket for a SIX! Yadav ends his spell for the night conceding just 27 runs in his 4 overs.
DD 53/2 after 9 overs.
Washington Sundar begins his spell. Pant gets down and plays a beautiful reverse sweep down to point for a boundary, beautiful technique by him. Sundar ends the over conceding 7 runs in it.
DD 39/2 after 8 overs.
Mohammed Siraj is introduced into the attack. Starts well giving away just 4 runs in the over. Kohli will be looking to grab a few more wickets though.
DD 32/2 after 7 overs.
Chahal to continue his spell. BOWLED! After troubling Roy with a couple of big turning deliveries, Chahal sends down the flipper, quick and short it finds it’s way onto leg stump as Roy swings and misses.
Rishabh Pant is the new man in and doesn’t waste time getting off the mark and he plays his first ball for a boundary.
DD 28/2 after 6 overs.
Yadav to continue with his 3rd over. Kohli adopting an aggressive approach early into the game. Yadav bowls it short on the 3rd delivery, Iyer spots it early and sends the ball to fine leg for a boundary. Iyer finds the boundary again on the 5th delivery this time through point. Good over for DD.
DD 22/1 after 5 overs.
DD 11/1 after 4 overs.
Yadav continues with the ball and makes immediate impact getting the scalp of the Delhi skipper. Yadav pitches one short and Gambhir tries to drag it from outside off but a top edge takes the ball to Chahal who takes an easy catch. Just a single and a wicket in that over, great start for RCB.
DD 8/1 after 3 overs.
Woakes takes the ball for the second over. Roy plays a beautiful straight drive off the first ball, a little too straight as the ball ricochets off the stumps and saves the boundary. Good over by Woakes conceding just the 6 runs.
DD 7/0 after 2 overs.
Yadav opens the bowling for RCB. Makes a great start to the innings, gives off just 1 run in the over.
DD 1/0 after the first over.
Gambhir and Roy step out into the middle to open the batting for the Daredevils.