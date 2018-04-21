App
Apr 21, 2018 07:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2018: RCB vs DD LIVE: Catch all the action live as RCB take on DD in Bangalore.

Live updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on Delhi Daredevils in Bangalore.

highlights

  • Apr 21, 07:49 PM (IST)

    Starting line up 

    Royal Challengers Bangalore: Q de Kock (wk), V Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, M Vohra, M Singh, C Anderson, W Sundar, C Woakes, M Siraj, U Yadav and Y Chahal

    Delhi Daredevils: G Gambhir (c), J Roy, S Iyer, R Pant (wk), G Maxwell, V Shankar, C Morris, R Tewatia, S Nadeem, H Patel and T Boult

  • Apr 21, 07:46 PM (IST)
  • Apr 21, 07:45 PM (IST)

    RCB win the toss and will bowl first 

  • Apr 21, 07:35 PM (IST)

    RCB in 7th place take on DD who are currently at the bottom of the table at 8th in the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. With both teams desperately in need of a win, we should gear up for an exciting clash as the two aggressive captains lead their teams out this evening.

