IPL 2018: RCB vs DD LIVE: Catch all the action live as RCB take on DD in Bangalore.

Apr 21, 2018 07:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
RCB win the toss and will bowl first
Starting line up
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Q de Kock (wk), V Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, M Vohra, M Singh, C Anderson, W Sundar, C Woakes, M Siraj, U Yadav and Y Chahal
Delhi Daredevils: G Gambhir (c), J Roy, S Iyer, R Pant (wk), G Maxwell, V Shankar, C Morris, R Tewatia, S Nadeem, H Patel and T Boult
RCB in 7th place take on DD who are currently at the bottom of the table at 8th in the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. With both teams desperately in need of a win, we should gear up for an exciting clash as the two aggressive captains lead their teams out this evening.