IPL 2018 RCB vs DD LIVE: Boult brilliance dismisses Kohli, de Villiers takes charge of run chase

Live now
Apr 21, 2018 10:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Check the LIVE scorecard here.
WICKET! Kohli c Boult b Patel 30 (26)
WICKET! de Kock run out (Pant) 18 (16)
WICKET! Vohra c Roy b Maxwell
Vohra and de Kock step out to the centre to open the innings for RCB.
RCB require 175 to win in 20 overs.
WICKET! Pant c de Villiers b Anderson 85(48)
WICKET! Maxwell c Siraj b Chahal 4 (6)
WICKET! Iyer c Siraj b Sundar 53 (31)
FIFTY up for Iyer!
WICKET! Roy b Chahal 5(16)
WICKET! Gambhir c Chahal b Umesh
Starting line up :
RCB win the toss and will bowl first
Check the LIVE scorecard here.
Patel continues with his 3rd over. AB de Villiers is putting up a display of batting magnificence here. Plays the first delivery over long on for a SIX before dispatching the next one towards extra cover for another boundary. de Villiers back on strike for the last ball sweeps it over square leg for another SIX!
RCB 115/3 after 13 overs.
Tewatia comes back to bowl his second. Boult once again displays his athletic brilliance as he leaps to his right at deep midwicket to save a boundary. Good over by Tewatia conceding just 5 runs.
RCB 97/3 after 12 overs.
Patel continues his spell. de Villiers sends a full toss delivery straight to the boundary before Trent Boult produced a moment of magic on the very last delivery. Patel sent another full toss this time to Kohli. Kohli lifts it towards deep square and Boult running towards the boundary leaps and plucks the ball out of the air using just one hand and lands millimeters away from the boundary line. That was SENSATIONAL!
RCB 92/3 after 11 overs.
WICKET! Kohli c Boult b Patel 30 (26)
Tewatia is brought into the attack. de Villiers is loving the spinners, he opens up his body and pulls the short half tracker all the way up to the roof of the stadium. 10 runs off that over.
RCB 82/2 after 10 overs.
Gambhir introduces Harshal Patel into the attack. Gets off to a good start conceding just 6 runs in his over. RCB require 103 runs in 66 balls to win.
RCB 72/2 after 9 overs.
Morris to bowl his second of the evening. Kohli goes after him from the very first delivery, sending the over pitched ball to the boundary. Morris responds well bowling good length delivery to restrict the batsmen to singles in the rest of the over.
RCB 66/2 after 8 overs.
Nadeem continues his spell. de Villiers decides to go after him sending him for 3 consecutive boundaries on the leg side. Great over for RCB as they score 14 runs off it.
RCB 57/2 after 7 overs.
Morris is introduced into the attack. Makes a good start with 3 dot balls before Kohli uses his wrists to send the next one over deep square leg for a SIX.
Morris responds with two more dot balls. Good over by Morris just the 6 runs off it.
RCB 43/2 after 6 overs.
Nadeem is brought into the attack. Kohli survives a scare on the second delivery as an outside edge just carries the ball past slip to the boundary. Kohli trying to steal a run on the next delivery leaves de Kock stranded as Tewatia quickly sends the ball back to Pant who takes off the bails.
de Villiers is the new man in and quickly gets off the mark with a couple of back to back boundaries. RCB now have two explosive batsmen at the crease
RCB 37/2 after 5 overs.
WICKET! de Kock run out (Pant) 18 (16)
Maxwell to bowl his 2nd over. This time de Kock sends him to the fence, getting down on one knee he sweeps the ball over the long leg boundary for a SIX! 9 runs off that over for RCB.
RCB 24/1 after 4 overs.
Boult continues his spell. Virat Kohli is the new man in. Gambhir will be looking to get him out before he gets going. Good over by Boult, just the 6 runs off it.
RCB 15/1 after 3 overs.
Gambhir tosses the ball to Glenn Maxwell and he makes the breakthrough for the Daredevils. Vohra goes for the sweep on the last delivery but a top edge carries the ball to deep backward square where a diving Roy took a beautiful catch. Good decision by Gambhir to bring in the spinner early on.
RCB 9/1 after 2 overs.
WICKET! Vohra c Roy b Maxwell
Trent Boult to open the bowling for DD. de Kock gets off the mark on the third delivery with a stylish boundary down the on side. Boult responds with another dot ball his 4th dot ball of the over. Big shout for LBW on the last delivery but the Umpire is having none of it. Good start by Boult.
RCB 5/0 after the first over.
Vohra and de Kock step out to the centre to open the innings for RCB.
RCB require 175 to win in 20 overs.
This is a surprise, Corey Anderson to bowl the last over. Pant smashes the 2nd delivery over long on for a SIX. Pant looks for another big hit but this time doesn’t get enough on it, picks up the slower ball outside off but sends it straight down the throat of de Villiers at long on who makes no mistake taking the catch.
Tewatia scoops the next one over fine leg for a boundary but is unable to grab some more runs off the last delivery. DD end the innings at 174.
DD 174/5 after 20 overs.
WICKET! Pant c de Villiers b Anderson 85(48)
Woakes comes in to bowl his last of the evening. Pant picks up the very first delivery bowled full and outside off and sends it over cover for a massive SIX. Woakes counters well with two dot balls. Next ball comes off the thigh pad and carries above the keeper for a boundary.
Pant plays a beautiful shot, opening up his body and scoops the ball bowled full outside the off stump over third man for a boundary. Pant follows this one by walking across the stumps and scooping the short ball over short fine leg for another boundary.
DD 163/4 after 19 overs.
Siraj to bowl the 18th over. Pant picks up the low full toss off the second delivery and flicks it over square leg for a SIX. Pant then unleashes a beautifully timed front foot lofted drive straight down the ground for another SIX off the 5th ball of the over. Good over for DD with 15 runs coming off it.
DD 145/4 after 18 overs.
Woakes continues his spell. Tewatia gets lucky off the first delivery as a thick outside edge takes the ball to the boundary. Tewatia mis-hits another lofted shot which once again runs away to the boundary, Woakes finds no luck tonight.
Pant picks up the slower ball and brings up his fifty with a boundary off the last ball in the over.
DD 130/4 after 17 overs.