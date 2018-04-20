IPL 2018 - KXIP vs SRH updates: Kings XI beat Sunrisers by 15 runs in Mohali, break winning streak

Live now
Apr 20, 2018 12:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Player of the Match: Chris Gayle
That’s it! Kings XI Punjab have beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad by 15 runs.
WICKET! Deepak Hooda c (sub) b Tye 5 (5)
WICKET! Kane Williamson c Finch b Tye 54 (41)
WICKET! Y Pathan b Mohit Sharma 19 (13)
WICKET! W Saha b Mohit Sharma
SRH require 194 to win in 20 overs.
Will KXIP be able to cross the 200 mark in the final over? Rashid Khan to bowl the last over.
Chris Gayle brings up his 6th IPL hundred!
WICKET! Karun Nair b Kumar c Dhawan 31 (21)
KXIP are the first team to post a 150 plus total against this SRH bowling attack in IPL 2018.
FIFTY up for Chris Gayle!
WICKET! M Agarwal b Kaul c Hooda 18 (9)
WICKET! LBW KL Rahul b Rashid Khan 18 (21)
KXIP skipper R Ashwin has won the toss and has opted to bat first.
Pitch report:
Players to watch out:
Welcome to the LIVE IPL coverage. Unbeaten SRH are taking on KXIP in Mohali
Ravichandran Ashwin, KXIP captain, said, ‘This was a complete performance. We could have concede 10 runs lesser to work on the net run rate, it did not happen but we are still happy. We thought giving them a reasonable score to chase is something we could handle at the back end. Chris batted beautifully and took it away from them. It's more about who we play and what works best. It's about doing well in the Powerplay. For example Mohit versus Dhawan was a clean match-up. It was extremely pleasing to see the crowd today, we have never seen this in Mohali. Chris entertained them. One word won't be enough to describe his knock. His style is hard to replicate, when it comes off, it's hard to match it.’
Kane Williamson, SRH captain said, ‘Hats off to Chris. We know what he can do. This wicket was not a free-flowing wicket. We can learn a few things from the way they bowled. They bowled a touch short, we were much fuller. Shikhar has been hitting the ball beautifully, he's got a role to play. Tonight, our loss was not because of lack of effort. The lengths they bowled was superb, they used the big boundaries well. Now, we have to just look forward to the next game. There has been a clear pattern of play we are looking to execute, we did not do that tonight.’
This is the first time KXIP have beaten SRH at home, in Mohali.
Pandey and Shakib rotate the strike and keep the scoreboard ticking. Ashwin bowls a wide before Shakib slams a six at long on. Next ball, he strikes an identical six. Then, he tries to strike another one. The fielder in the deep, slides and drops the catch.
SRH 178/4 after 20 overs.
Shakib strikes it hard on the leg side, only to pick up a single. Mohit Sharma bowls full length on the middle stump and Pandey launches it down the ground for a six. That shot also brought up his 10th IPL half-century. A few more runs keep the scoreboard ticking.
Sharma ends this long over and concludes the penultimate over of the match.
SRH 161/4 after 19 overs.
Shakib Al Hasan is the new batsman in. Sran gives away a run on the first ball before conceding a no-ball (height) and then a wide. A well-executed yorker denies Shakib any runs on a free-hit ball. Shakib plays it down the ground for two runs. Expensive over for KXIP but it still wouldn’t satisfy SRH.
SRH need 48 runs off 12 balls.
SRH 146/4 after 18 overs.
Andrew Tye continues. Pressure gets to Hooda who hits the ball straight to the fielder. The knuckleball forks for Tye. Just 4 off this one.
Manish Pandey is best suited to launch the final assault for the Sunrisers tonight.
SRH 134/4 after 17 overs.
WICKET! Deepak Hooda c (sub) b Tye 5 (5)
Mujeeb comes back to bowl his final over. Two runs off the first ball followed by a single off the next two balls. Pandey slices the ball and gets a four at third man. The fast outfield helps.
SRH 130/3 after 16 overs.
First ball, four. Andrew Tye bowls slightly on the leg side and Williamson simply helps the ball roll over to the fence at fine leg. Next ball, Williamson hits the ball straight to Aaron Finch. That’s the end of the Hyderabad skipper’s knock.
Deepak Hooda comes in for SRH as the strategic time-out ends. Couple of runs for the batting side in the middle of the over. Tye ends the over with a dot.
SRH need 76 runs in 30 balls.
SRH 118/3 after 15 overs.
WICKET! Kane Williamson c Finch b Tye 54 (41)
Ashwin comes in to bowl his third over and concedes three runs off the first two balls before bowling a wide. Outstanding effort by Manoj Tiwari, but the ball falls short. Pandey survives.
Kane Williamsons wait and punches a short-of-the-length ball for a six on the leg side. A run later, he completes his 50. Another good over for the Sunrisers.
SRH 109/2 after 14 overs.
Mohit Sharma bowls a full toss and Manish Pandey punishes him with a four. Good running keeps the score ticking. Williamson, playing on 42 (36), is also nearing his half-century. Pandey finishes the over with a four again.
Gayle is back on the field. He may have needed some rest after the ton earlier this evening. Sunrisers are way behind where they should be, in terms of the run rate.
SRH 96/2 after 13 overs.
Mujeeb given the ball for his 3rd over. The SRH batsmen still finding it difficult to read the young spinner. Just the 6 runs of the over. SRH require 112 runs in 48 balls.
SRH 82/2 after 12 overs.
Tye comes in for his 2nd over. Pandey charges down the track on the second delivery and play the ball towards long on, Miller is there but over runs and misses the catch. Good over by Tye just 4 runs of it.
SRH 76/2 after 11 overs.
After 10 overs KXIP were at 82/1
Mujeed continues with his 2nd over. Williamson steps out but misses the ball, big shout for LBW, Umpire says not out, KXIP decide to go for the review. Hawk eye predicts the ball would clip the leg stump, review left to umpires call and the decision is upheld. KXIP once again retain their review.
Good over once again by Mujeeb, just 4 runs off the over.
SRH 72/2 after 10 overs.
Ashwin comes back to bowl his 2nd over. Williamson steps out on the very first delivery and sends it straight down the ground for a six. SRH require 126 of 66 balls at 11 rpo to win.
SRH 68/2 after 9 overs.
Ashwin introduces the young spinner Mujeed into the attack. Begins well conceding just 5 runs of his first over.
SRH 57/2 after 8 overs.
Ashwin now comes in to begin his spell. Batsmen will have to be wary of his ability to spin the ball both ways. Williamson finally finds the boundary off the 5th delivery, shimmies down the wicket and lifts the ball over cover for a four. Much needed boundary for SRH.
SRH 52/2 after 7 overs.
Sran is given the ball for his 3rd over. M Pandey is the new batsman to come in. SRH are unable to pick up any boundaries. Good over by Sran just 3 runs off it.
SRH 40/2 after 6 overs.
Mohit Sharma comes back for his 2nd over. Bowls the first ball short which Pathan spots early and dispatches it wide of the mid off fielder for a four. Williamson rotates strike by picking up a single, it looks like Pathan will be the one going after the bowlers for now.
Mohit Sharma strikes again on his final delivery of the over. Bowls a back of the hand slower delivery which Pathan only manages to chop back onto the stumps.
SRH 37/2 after 5 overs.
WICKET! Y Pathan b Mohit Sharma 19 (13)
Andrew Tye is brought into the attack. Tye aims one at the legs of Pathan who flicks it over mid wicket for a boundary. 7 runs come off the over.
SRH 29/1 after 4 overs.