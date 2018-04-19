IPL 2018 - KXIP vs SRH Live updates: Sunrisers lose Yusuf Pathan, Saha early after Gayle’s ton takes Kings XI to 193/3

Live now
Apr 19, 2018 10:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
WICKET! Y Pathan b Mohit Sharma 19 (13)
WICKET! W Saha b Mohit Sharma
SRH require 194 to win in 20 overs.
Will KXIP be able to cross the 200 mark in the final over? Rashid Khan to bowl the last over.
Chris Gayle brings up his 6th IPL hundred!
WICKET! Karun Nair b Kumar c Dhawan 31 (21)
KXIP are the first team to post a 150 plus total against this SRH bowling attack in IPL 2018.
FIFTY up for Chris Gayle!
WICKET! M Agarwal b Kaul c Hooda 18 (9)
WICKET! LBW KL Rahul b Rashid Khan 18 (21)
KXIP skipper R Ashwin has won the toss and has opted to bat first.
Welcome to the LIVE IPL coverage. Unbeaten SRH are taking on KXIP in Mohali
Ashwin introduces the young spinner Mujeed into the attack. Begins well conceding just 5 runs of his first over.
SRH 57/2 after 8 overs.
Ashwin now comes in to begin his spell. Batsmen will have to be wary of his ability to spin the ball both ways. Williamson finally finds the boundary off the 5th delivery, shimmies down the wicket and lifts the ball over cover for a four. Much needed boundary for SRH.
SRH 52/2 after 7 overs.
Sran is given the ball for his 3rd over. M Pandey is the new batsman to come in. SRH are unable to pick up any boundaries. Good over by Sran just 3 runs off it.
SRH 40/2 after 6 overs.
Mohit Sharma comes back for his 2nd over. Bowls the first ball short which Pathan spots early and dispatches it wide of the mid off fielder for a four. Williamson rotates strike by picking up a single, it looks like Pathan will be the one going after the bowlers for now.
Mohit Sharma strikes again on his final delivery of the over. Bowls a back of the hand slower delivery which Pathan only manages to chop back onto the stumps.
SRH 37/2 after 5 overs.
Andrew Tye is brought into the attack. Tye aims one at the legs of Pathan who flicks it over mid wicket for a boundary. 7 runs come off the over.
SRH 29/1 after 4 overs.
Sran continues with his spell. Pathan dropped on the 5th delivery, Sran pitches one short which Pathan cuts towards Yuvraj who gets his hands behind the ball but is unable to hold on. How expensive could that turn out to be?
SRH 22/1 after 3 overs.
Mohit Sharma begins his spell. Williamson plays a wonderful drive with a straight bat for a boundary through extra cover. Saha anticipates the slower delivery and pulls this one for a boundary.
Mohit Sharma makes the breakthrough with his next delivery. Saha fails to time his shot and the ball hits the stumps.
Pathan walks in to bat and immediately gets off the mark with a boundary.
SRH 18/1 after 2 overs.
Sran opens the bowling for KXIP. He starts with a wide but recovers well with two dot balls. Big shout for LBW on the second ball, Umpire says not out but KXIP review the decision. Hawk eye suggests that the ball would glance just the top of the stumps but it’s left to the Umpire’s call, the decision is upheld but KXIP retain their review.
Dhawan gets hit on his left elbow off the 5th delivery and is forced to leave the field for now. SRH skipper Williamson comes in. Good over by Sran just 2 runs off it.
SRH 2/0 after the first over.
Saha and Dhawan come out to open the innings for SRH. Will they be able to rescue SRH’s unbeaten streak?
Rashid Khan has been entrusted the ball for the final over of the evening. Finch finally gets into the act and swings one for a four over cow corner before smashing the next one straight down the ground for a six. Gayle ends the innings with a single. What an innings by KXIP.
KXIP 193/3 after 20 overs.
Kaul comes in to bowl. Gayle brings up his 100 with a quick single, his 6th IPL century, what an achievement for the West Indian. Finch the new batsman in, finally gets off the mark in this edition of the IPL. Good over by Kaul conceding just 6 runs off it.
KXIP 180/3 after 19 overs.
Williamson brings in Kumar for his last over of the evening. Kumar makes a good start to the over conceding just 4 runs in his first 3 deliveries.
Kumar finally makes a breakthrough for SRH, bowls a full length delivery outside off which Karun played straight to Dhawan at deep mid wicket.
Gayle however keeps the scoring going by smashing the last delivery for a six.
KXIP 174/3 after 18 overs.
WICKET! Karun Nair b Kumar c Dhawan 31 (21)
Jordan comes in for his last over of the evening. Gayle enters the 90’s with a big pull shot of the second delivery, Jordan cannot afford to bowl short to the big man. Jordan bowls full this time to Karun Nair who lifts it towards long off for a boundary. Jordan ends his spell for the evening conceding 31 runs in his 4 overs.
KXIP 164/2 after 17 overs.
Williamson brings back Kumar to try and contain this Gayle storm at Mohali. Gayle picks up couple of runs of each of his first two deliveries. It’s not every day that you see the big man running hard between the wickets. All that running has inevitably taken its toll on the West Indian who looks tired at the crease batting at 84.
KXIP 151/2 after 16 overs.