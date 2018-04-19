IPL 2018 - KXIP vs SRH Live updates: Sunrisers lose Yusuf Pathan, Saha early after Gayle’s ton takes Kings XI to 193/3

Mohit Sharma comes back for his 2nd over. Bowls the first ball short which Pathan spots early and dispatches it wide of the mid off fielder for a four. Williamson rotates strike by picking up a single, it looks like Pathan will be the one going after the bowlers for now.

Mohit Sharma strikes again on his final delivery of the over. Bowls a back of the hand slower delivery which Pathan only manages to chop back onto the stumps.

SRH 37/2 after 5 overs.