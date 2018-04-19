IPL 2018 - KXIP vs SRH Live updates: Kings XI aim to stop Sunrisers' unbeaten run in Mohali

Welcome to the LIVE IPL coverage. Unbeaten SRH are taking on KXIP in Mohali

It’s going to be the batting might of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) facing off against the bowling prowess of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) when the two teams face off at Mohali, less than an hour from now.

This is going to be KXIP’s last home match in Mohali before they shift their home venue to Indore due to renovation work at Chandigarh airport.

Sunrisers Hyderabad travel to Mohali on the back of three consecutive victories having defeated Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. A victory today against Punjab will take them to the summit of the points table.

KXIP will be banking on their batting strike force to fire on all cylinders against a SRH bowling who are yet to concede a 150 plus score in this IPL.

Punjab fans will be praying for another Gayle storm tonight. Chris Gayle played his first game this season against RCB in KXIP’s previous outing and scored a blistering 63 off just 33 deliveries at a strike rate of 190.