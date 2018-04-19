IPL 2018 - KXIP vs SRH Live updates: Kings XI aim to stop Sunrisers' unbeaten run in Mohali

Live now
Apr 19, 2018 07:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Players to watch out:
Welcome to the LIVE IPL coverage. Unbeaten SRH are taking on KXIP in Mohali
Here's some trivia for you:
Chris Gayle will be competing with Shikhar Dhawan to move into the seventh spot on the list of most runs scored in the IPL. Gayle is currently ranked eighth, just three runs behind the Sunrisers opener.
And, Ravichandran Ashwin requires three more wickets to surpass Ashish Nehra and move into the seventh position on the list of most IPL wickets.
Stay tuned for the toss!
Mujeeb Ur Rahman (KXIP): Today’s match will pit the two Afghan spin wizards against each other. Mujeeb being the younger of the two became the youngest player to participate in an IPL game when he made his debut against Delhi in KXIP’s first game. His performance against RCB, where he scalped Virat Kohli only underlined the 17th year old’s reputation as one of the most promising spinners in the game today.
Kane Williamson (SRH): When David Warner was barred by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in participating in this edition of the IPL, many questions were being asked about how SRH would cope with the sudden loss of their talismanic captain. Kane Williamson has stepped up to the challenge not only by adding 92 runs in his three innings but also with his inspired captaincy helping SRH maintain a perfect start to the campaign so far.
IPL 2018 – KXIP vs SRH: Sunrisers eye fourth successive win, aim to continue unbeaten run.
Click here for the preview.
It’s going to be the batting might of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) facing off against the bowling prowess of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) when the two teams face off at Mohali, less than an hour from now.
This is going to be KXIP’s last home match in Mohali before they shift their home venue to Indore due to renovation work at Chandigarh airport.
Sunrisers Hyderabad travel to Mohali on the back of three consecutive victories having defeated Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. A victory today against Punjab will take them to the summit of the points table.
KXIP will be banking on their batting strike force to fire on all cylinders against a SRH bowling who are yet to concede a 150 plus score in this IPL.
Punjab fans will be praying for another Gayle storm tonight. Chris Gayle played his first game this season against RCB in KXIP’s previous outing and scored a blistering 63 off just 33 deliveries at a strike rate of 190.