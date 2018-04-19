IPL 2018 - KXIP vs SRH Live updates: Chris Gayle scores half-century, Punjab look to shift gears

Live now
Apr 19, 2018 09:00 PM IST
highlights
KXIP skipper R Ashwin has won the toss and has opted to bat first.
Pitch report:
Players to watch out:
Welcome to the LIVE IPL coverage. Unbeaten SRH are taking on KXIP in Mohali
Shakib begins his second over. Karun Nair the new batsman at the crease smashes the first delivery down the ground for a six, Manish Pandey almost takes a spectacular catch only to throw the ball over the boundary line as his momentum took him over the line. Gayle continues his assault at the other end by smashing another one for a six. Another big over for KXIP.
KXIP 100/2 after 12 overs.
Williamson looks to mix things up by bringing in Kaul for his second over. The decision bears immediate returns as he picks the wicket of Agarwal off his second delivery. Bowls a bit short which surprises Agarwal who played it straight to Hooda at backward point. Easy catch for Hooda. Good over for SRH.
KXIP 86/2 after 11 overs.
WICKET! M Agarwal b Kaul c Hooda 18 (9)
Shakib Al Hasan is brought into the attack after the strategic time out. Agarwal welcomes him by beautifully placing the first delivery for a boundary just wide of the man at long off. Agarwal then gets down on one knee to send the fourth delivery straight down the ground for a six. What a beautiful shot that was! Good over for KXIP, 14 runs off it.
KXIP 82/1 after 10 overs.
Deepak Hooda comes back for his second over. This time Gayle is ready for him and smashes him for a six down the ground. Mayank Agarwal the new batsman gets into the action too by dispatching one to the boundary for a four. Good over for KXIP after losing a wicket in the previous one.
KXIP 68/1 after 9 overs.
Williamson brings back Rashid into the attack. After being smashed for 2 sixes by Gayle in his previous over Rashid khan makes amends by grabbing the wicket of KL Rahul taking the batsman by surprise and catching him LBW. Finally the first wicket falls and SRH make a breakthrough.
KXIP 53/1 after 8 overs.
WICKET! LBW KL Rahul b Rashid Khan 18 (21)
Deepak Hooda is now introduced into the attack. Makes a good start to his spell conceding just 2 runs in the over. 50 comes up for KXIP.
KXIP 51/0 after 7 overs.
Although they haven't been able to pick up any wickets yet, SRH will be happy with their performance in the Powerplay overs, giving away just 49.
Kaul is now brought in to try where so many others have failed, how will he fare against the West Indian? Good start by him conceding just 3 runs of his first 4 deliveries. Rahul plays a beautiful drive off the next delivery for a boundary and follows it up with another one, this time lifting it above the fielders inside the circle for a second consecutive boundary. That marks the end of the powerplay.
KXIP 49/0 after 6 overs.
Williamson senses Gayle is getting into his groove and calls in Rashid Khan to contain the big man. Gayle dispatches his second delivery over the ropes for a six. Rashid khan responds with couple of dot balls before Gayle sends the next ball again over the ropes for another six.
KXIP 38/0 after 5 overs.
Jordan begins his second over. Powerplay has been going in the bowling sides favour so far.
Jordan goes for a short ball which Gayle pulls away for his first six of the evening. He promptly follows this with another boundary. Good over for KXIP.
KXIP 25/0 after 4 overs.
Kumar continues with his spell. Rahul plays the first delivery off his toes directing the ball to the leg side for a boundary. KL Rahul survives a scare off the next delivery, given out LBW by the umpire but KXIP review the decision. The replay reveals an inside edge, Rahul will continue to stay there in the middle to the joy of the Punjab fans.
KXIP 13/0 after 3 overs.
Jordan comes in to bowl his first over. The second ball glances of Gayle’s thigh for a boundary, that definitely must have hurt the big guy. Gayle plays a big shot down the ground on the fifth delivery to pick up a couple of runs.
KXIP 8/0 after 2 overs.
Kumar starts well for SRH, four dot balls to begin with. There is some hint of swing coming from the pitch. Rahul gets off the mark with a single off the fifth ball. Gayle runs hard to pick up a single of the last ball. Good over by Kumar, just the two runs from it.
KXIP 2/0 after the first over.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar will open the bowling against Chris Gayle and KL Rahul
Head to head:
KXIP will be looking to keep this stat out of their mind — SRH hold a clear advantage over their rivals having won 8 of their previous 10 encounters.
Clashes to watch out for:
Gayle vs Bhuvneshwar: Gayle is known to struggle against good swing bowling down the off side which Bhuvneshwar will be looking to exploit. His is the wicket that will be crucial for SRH to grab as early in the innings as possible.
Mohit vs Dhawan: Mohit Sharma has accounted for Dhawan’s wicket thrice in 55 balls, while conceding just 62 runs. Without Warner Dhawan has been SRH’s go to man for the big runs.
Trivia:
SRH boast of the best economy rate among all the eight teams this season; with an overall economy rate that reads 6.83.
On the other hand KXIP have the best scoring rate i.e. 11.00 in Powerplay this season. However, it goes without saying that they will face their toughest test yet when they face the Hyderabad bowling attack.
Kings XI Punjab's Playing XI : Lokesh Rahul (w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Mohit Sharma and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul and Chris Jordan.
Team news:
No changes to the KXIP line up from their previous game.
SRH make one change from their previous game. Chris Jordan comes in for Billy Stanlake
Ashwin surprises everyone by choosing to bat first. Will this decision pay off?
KXIP skipper R Ashwin has won the toss and has opted to bat first.