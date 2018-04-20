IPL 2018 CSK vs RR Live updates: Shane Watson’s 57-ball 106 takes Super Kings to 204/5

Live now
highlights
Shane Watson’s ton powers Super Kings to 204/5. Rajasthan Royals need 205 runs to win from 20 overs.
WICKET! Shane Watson c Buttler b Laughlin 106 (57)
Shane Watson has scored his third IPL century.
WICKET! Billings c Stokes b Gopal
WICKET! MS Dhoni c Gowtham b Gopal 5 (3)
WICKET! Suresh Raina c Gowtham b Gopal 46 (29)
WICKET! Ambati Rayudu c Jos Buttler b Ben Laughlin 12 (08)
Match number 17. Here we go!
Stuart Binny is opening the bowling for Rajasthan. Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu are opening the batting for Chennai.
TOSS: Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Pune: CSK's new ‘home’
Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals look to get back to winning ways.
CSK vs RR at Pune
Laughlin comes in to bowl the final over. He concedes a single, a dot and a wide to start with. Bravo and Watson pick up two quick runs to bring up 200 for CSK. Another wide follows. Watson looks tired and he edges the penultimate ball to Buttler.
CSK 204/5 after 20 overs.
WICKET! Shane Watson c Buttler b Laughlin 106 (57)
Stokes comes in with a short ball, going down leg. Bravo pulls it away for a four at square leg. Watson launches another delivery, but it falls short of the fielder. Bravo hits the ball inside-out for a four over the cover.
Can Shane Watson go for the final assault in the final over?
CSK 196/4 after 19 overs.
Unadkat comes in to bowl his final over. Shane Watson brings up his third IPL century. Bravo picks up a boundary.
CSK 184/4 after 18 overs.
Laughlin continues. Watson cuts, and gets a four at the point boundary on the first ball. Bravo guides a ball to the third man boundary. Few more runs follow.
CSK 175/4 after 17 overs.
Gopal comes in to bowl his final over. Billings launches the ball and gets caught by Stokes at deep midwicket. Gopal picks another wicket. Few more of runs follow. Shreyas Gopal 3-20 in four overs.
CSK 165/4 after 16 overs.
WICKET! Billings c Stokes b Gopal
Unadkat continues. Slight undercut from Watson and he gets a four at third man. Couple of runs keep the scoreboard ticking. Watson moves into the 90s.
CSK 161/3 after 15 overs.
Back from the strategic time out, Shreyas Gopal comes in to bowl his third over. Dhoni dances down the track, launches the ball down the ground, only to be caught by Gowtham. The fielder fumbled, but held on to the ball. Big relief for Rajasthan. Billings is the new batsman.
CSK 153/3 after 14 overs.
WICKET! MS Dhoni c Gowtham b Gopal 5 (3)
Stuart Binny comes back to bowl. Dhoni gets off the mark with a single on the first ball. Watson guides a ball to the fine leg boundary. Again, the Aussie finds the gap and the ball races for four at the point boundary. Watson moves to 82 with a cross-batted four at square leg. Skipper Dhoni finishes the over with another four on the off side.
At 10 runs an over from here, CSK could reach around 215.
CSK 150/2 after 13 overs.
Shreyas Gopal comes in. First ball, Raina smacks a boundary at the third man area before smashing another ball over cover for a four. Raina launches one again, only to find the fielder this time. Gowtham takes a beautiful catch in the deep to get rid of Raina. MS Dhoni comes in to bat.
CSK 123/2 after 12 overs.
WICKET! Suresh Raina c Gowtham b Gopal 46 (29)
Ben Laughlin comes back into the attack. Raina smacks one through the covers for a four. Watson strikes a flat six at square leg before beautifully dispatching one through the gully for a single. Another single to end the over.
CSK 123/1 after 11 overs.
Unadkat comes in to bowl his second over and starts with two dots. Raina edges one but the ball falls short of Unadkat. Couple of singles follow. Raina gives himself some room and slams the ball over point for four. Another boundary to end the over.
Super Kings are cruising at the 10-over-mark.
CSK 107/1 after 10 overs.
Gowtham continues. Watson hits one hard towards long on and clears Stokes in the deep for six runs. Next ball, Watto strikes one hard for a four on the off side, only to follow it up with a six over mid-wicket.
Shane Watson is unbeaten at 61 (31).
CSK 97/1 after 9 overs.
Shreyas Gopal comes in and does well to not leak runs. Raina and Watson keep the scoreboard ticking. Have the boundaries dried up?
CSK 78/1 after 8 overs.
Back from the strategic time out. Gowtham continues. Few runs keep the scoreboard ticking. Just 5 off it. Good over for Rajasthan.
CSK 74/1 after 7 overs.
Ben Stokes continues. Raina strikes a full length ball, just outside off stump for four. Next ball, Raina gets into position and guides one towards square leg for a four. Then, he repeats it twice. Four consecutive fours for Raina.
CSK 69/1 after 6 overs.
Ben Laughlin comes in and concedes a couple of runs off the first two balls. Rayudu edges the third ball, which is comfortably caught by Jos Buttler. Laughlin makes a breakthrough for Rajasthan!
Suresh Raina comes in for Chennai. Wicket and five runs off this one. Good over for the visitors.
CSK 53/1 after 5 overs.
WICKET! Ambati Rayudu c Jos Buttler b Ben Laughlin 12 (08)