IPL 2018 CSK vs RR LIVE updates: Rajasthan in trouble as Bravo shines with the ball

Live now
Apr 20, 2018 11:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
WICKET! Buttler c Tahir b Bravo
WICKET! Ajinkya Rahane b Chahar 16 (11)
WICKET! Samson c Karn Sharma b Chahar
WICKET! Klaasen B Thakur 7 (7)
Second inning. Here we go!
Shane Watson’s ton powers Super Kings to 204/5. Rajasthan Royals need 205 runs to win from 20 overs.
WICKET! Shane Watson c Buttler b Laughlin 106 (57)
Shane Watson has scored his third IPL century.
WICKET! Billings c Stokes b Gopal
WICKET! MS Dhoni c Gowtham b Gopal 5 (3)
WICKET! Suresh Raina c Gowtham b Gopal 46 (29)
WICKET! Ambati Rayudu c Jos Buttler b Ben Laughlin 12 (08)
Match number 17. Here we go!
Stuart Binny is opening the bowling for Rajasthan. Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu are opening the batting for Chennai.
TOSS: Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Pune: CSK's new ‘home’
Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals look to get back to winning ways.
Read the full preview here.
CSK vs RR at Pune
Catch the full scorecard here.
WICKET! Imran Tahir strikes back in the next ball, sends Stokes back to the pavilion. Rajasthan Royals are 111/6 after 13.5 overs.
SIX! Stokes gets under the ball and smashes the ball over the fence.
Stuart Binny is the new man in. Rajasthan cross are 103/5 at the end of the 13th over.
OUT! Bravo strikes again. Rahul Tripathi departs for 5. Rajasthan are 96/5 in 12.2 overs.
Buttler reaches for the ball, plays it too soon. Tahir takes the catch comfortably. Buttler has to return to the pavilion. Bravo strikes! Rahul Tripathi is the new batsman. 6 runs off the over.
RR 84/4 after 11 overs.
WICKET! Buttler c Tahir b Bravo
Tahir continues. Strokes gets a boundary at the mid-wicket area. Mis-fielding gives them an extra single. 10 from the over.
RR 77/3 after 10 overs.
Watson continues. Couple of singles to start the over followed by a beautiful boundary at third man for Buttler. Rayudu has left the field, possibly due to an injury.
RR 67/3 after 9 overs.
Imran Tahir has come into bowl. He played his home matches in Pune last year, playing for RPS. Buttler scores a boundary, down the ground. Once again, Buttler charges down the pitch and scores a mammoth six.
RR 57/3 after 8 overs.
Dhoni has decided to finish off Chahar’s spell tonight. Couple of wide balls from the youngster. But, overall, he managed to not concede a boundary.
Ambati Rayudu, hit on the shin, has decided to stay on the field.
RR 43/3 after 7 overs.
Watson comes in to bowl. Butter is the new batsman. Just 1 run off this over.
RR 35/3 after 6 overs.
Chahar continues. Quick running helps the Rajasthan batsman keep the scoreboard ticking. Chahar, with a knuckleball cleans up Rahane stumps. The Rajasthan skipper has to return to the pavilion. Chennai have picked up three wickets within the powerplay overs. They will be pleased. Just three off this over and a wicket.
RR 34/3 after 5 overs.
WICKET! Ajinkya Rahane b Chahar 16 (11)
Shardul Thakur continues. Ben Stokes is the new batsman and he gets off the mark with three runs on the third ball of the over. Rahane is treated with a short ball by Thakur. The duo complete the over with a single.
RR 31/2 after 4 overs.
Big lbw appeal from Chahar. Dhoni gets it reviewed. No success there for Chennai. Rahane survives. Sanju Samson, the new batsman hits the ball straight to the fielder in the deep.
The required run rate is hovering just above 10 now.
RR 25/2 after 3 overs.
WICKET! Samson c Karn Sharma b Chahar
Shardul Thakur comes into the attack. Mis-field from a CSK fielder hands Klaasen a boundary at the mid-wicket boundary. Klaasen gets bowled out by Thakur.
RR 20/1 after 2 overs.
WICKET! Klaasen B Thakur 7 (7)
Chahar starts off with a wide. Rahane picks up a run on the first legal ball. Klaasen got dropped by Watson in the slips. Couple of singles and dots follow. Rahane dances down the track and scores a six, down the ground. Perfectly timed! That is followed by a four, courtesy a Chinese cut. Long over.
RR 14/0 after the first over.
Heinrich Klaasen and Ajinkya Rahane open for Rajasthan. Deepak Chahar starts for Chennai.
Second inning. Here we go!
Shane Watson’s ton powers Super Kings to 204/5. Rajasthan Royals need 205 runs to win from 20 overs.
Laughlin comes in to bowl the final over. He concedes a single, a dot and a wide to start with. Bravo and Watson pick up two quick runs to bring up 200 for CSK. Another wide follows. Watson looks tired and he edges the penultimate ball to Buttler.
CSK 204/5 after 20 overs.
WICKET! Shane Watson c Buttler b Laughlin 106 (57)
Stokes comes in with a short ball, going down leg. Bravo pulls it away for a four at square leg. Watson launches another delivery, but it falls short of the fielder. Bravo hits the ball inside-out for a four over the cover.
Can Shane Watson go for the final assault in the final over?
CSK 196/4 after 19 overs.
Unadkat comes in to bowl his final over. Shane Watson brings up his third IPL century. Bravo picks up a boundary.
CSK 184/4 after 18 overs.