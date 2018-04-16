IPL 2018 CSK vs KXIP: Punjab eke out 4-run win despite Dhoni’s heroics

Kings XI Punjab bowlers withstood a brilliant rearguard fightback by MS Dhoni and sneaked through a four-run victory in a thrilling IPL11 duel at Mohali on Sunday night.

Chasing Punjab’s total of 197 for eight, Dhoni plundered 79 not out off 44 balls for his best IPL score but Chennai fell short at 193 for five. The victory propelled Punjab to the second spot in the IPL11 standings behind Sunrisers Hyderabad who have won all their games.

Dhoni, the finisher is still alive and kicking

All those who felt age had diminished Dhoni’s finishing skills should have been at Mohali on Sunday night where he proved once again that when it comes to close out games in the ‘death overs’ few in world cricket can match him. Battling a sore back for which he received on field treatment twice, Dhoni anchored the chase brilliantly by taking it deep and going for the jugular in the last overs. In all, he hit six fours and five sixes of which four fours and four sixes were struck in the last four overs. His knock may not have won the match for Chennai but it certainly won the hearts of many a cricket fan.

Turning point of the match

Ashwin’s run out of Ambati Rayudu. The Punjab captain displayed amazing reflexes in picking up a Rayudu drive at cover and hitting the stumps with a perfect throw to dismiss the batsman. Rayudu failed to regain the crease in time after darting out for a single before he was sent back by non-striker Dhoni. It was a big wicket, because like Dhoni, Rayudu also bats long and has the ability to pull out the big shots when needed. Dhoni and Rayudu had already raised 57 in seven overs and were threatening to accelerate when the latter was dismissed.

Gayle is back

It defies logic that no franchise showed faith in the Jamaican blaster during the IPL11 auction and he was unsold in two rounds before Punjab picked him up for his base price of Rs 2 crore. Gayle repaid that trust with a scintillating show that he is famous for and walked away with the man of the match honours in his first match for the new franchise. By slamming four sixes and seven fours in his 39-ball 63, Gayle has sounded a stern warning to all other teams that he is back and gunning for more.

Inside view

MS Dhoni, CSK captain: All the games have been close, which means the individuals in the team get to learn a lot, but yes, overall we need to improve.

Ravichandran Ashwin, KXIP captain: “I felt there was lot of dew but overall the bowling went well. We are not going to be a team that goes back and thinks maybe we could have done this or that, we are going to be a team that thinks maybe we could have stuck to the basics.”

Chris Gayle, man of the match: “I got a text this morning that I would be playing. I am very happy that I have got off to a winning start for this new franchise. That’s Chris Gayle for you - hitting just fours and sixes and not worrying about ones and twos. I am feeling like 25, the Universe Boss is back!”

The road ahead…

Kings XI Punjab next game is against table toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad at home on Thursday while Chennai Super Kings head to Pune for their home games against Rajasthan Royals on Friday.