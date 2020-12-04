Interview | Naive to assume someone can easily replace Virat Kohli in Test series: Ex-Australia coach John Buchanan

Former Australian coach John Buchanan said Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli returning home after the first Test match will be disappointing for Australian fans and that it would be naive to assume some other player can easily take his place.

File image: John Buchanan, Australia's coach, during his team's 2007 World Cup match against Bangladesh in St. Johns, Antigua and Barbuda. (Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

John Buchanan, considered the most successful coach in the history of cricket, thinks it will be a very tough tour of Australia for the current Indian team. The former Australian coach spoke to Moneycontrol from Brisbane over a video call on a range of topics.

Here are edited excerpts from the exclusive conversation:

Q. In the ODI series, the way India surrendered -- if I may use the word -- are you surprised with that kind of a result?

A. I don’t think they surrendered. First of all, Australia posted two formidable totals (in the first two One Day Internationals) for any team to chase, particularly when you are landing in a country like Australia having come from an IPL (Indian Premier League) environment. It’s very difficult for any side to move from one bio bubble to another. India must be disappointed that they could not restrict Australia to a gettable target on both occasions, but they chased reasonably well and that augurs well for the upcoming matches.

Q. There was a bit of a controversy regarding Rohit Sharma’s absence and when Indian captain Virat Kohli publicly expressed his displeasure on this issue. Do you think it gives the hosts some sort of psychological advantage?

A. I am not [completely] aware of the issue. But, what I am aware of Kohli is that what an inspirational leader he has been for this group not only as a batsmen but the way he carries himself as a leader. Irrespective of what may have happened between (Kohli and Rohit), I did not see much of it. (Yet) I don’t think it would have made much difference. With any side, there are some differences among some players so (it’s not a big issue.) The Indian team has started well. It’s only that Australia has started better. I am sure Kohli will lead from the front with the bat and his captaincy.

Q. When such things are happening, the role of a coach Ravi Shastri becomes even more important. Wearing your coach’s hat, tell us, what he could have done or how would you have approached such issues?

A. I think what is really important in any team environment, especially in cricket, is that a captain and a coach has a very close relationship. If there is any hint of some sort of fragmentation between their relationships then it can be disastrous for the team. For me, whether it was either with Steve Waugh or Ricky Ponting or Adam Gilchrist, it didn’t mean we agreed on all issues necessarily but we respected each other. We made sure that we remained a strong unit. As a coach, you need to be very supportive of the other.

Q. Is this Indian team too dependent on Rohit Sharma?

A. One of the real reasons (to succeed in Australia) is top order batsmen have to do the bulk of scoring. The top-four batsmen are key whether it’s T20Is or ODIs or Test cricket. When you take out someone like Rohit Shrama’s caliber from the series, it does weaken the line-up. Australia had some big advantage.

Q. Do you think India’s ODI template is a bit one dimensional with the top-five batters and top-five bowlers formula?

A. There is not enough depth in Indian bowling. Few players have not experienced Australian conditions before. Their bowling line-up is short at the moment and it is been exposed.

Q. Can India make an encore in the absence of key players?

A. I think it can be difficult anyway given COVID and return of some of the key players for Australia in this series. I suspect not.

Q. Kohli will be coming back after one Test match. Considering his team is too dependent on him, how much it will affect India?

A. Sport is not life and death. It’s a contest of winning and losing. It will be naïve to assume that someone can easily replace him and it is a real disappointment for Australian fans that he will not be there. But it gives an opportunity to someone else to perform at the Test level.

Q. Key for India in the absence of Kohli and Rohit?

A. If batsmen are not scoring consistently and Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami do not lead the bowling attack and possibly if they are not penetrating Australia’s top order, then they are going to struggle a lot in Australia.

Q. Do you think Australia will have the bragging rights if they win this series and can claim the last series win by India was just a fluke?

Australia is a tough country to tour. To adjust and acclimatize with different conditions and pitches is not easier especially if there is not a lot of lead up games on schedule. It will make it tough little bit. [David] Warner has been injured too! Doubt is that he may not be there for first or may be the second Test, but the inclusion of [Steve] Smith makes a huge difference to the side. No doubt about the strength of the current Australian team but every team has to play what is presented to them. That becomes irrelevant (that Warner and Smith were not there last time around) even though people like Kohli and Smith are important players in winning series.