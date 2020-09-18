Interview | In IPL, the job is to inspire young players to do well on an international level, says Sanjay Bangar

The journey of former Indian all-rounder Sanjay Bangar is an interesting one. Having played first-class cricket for over 20 years, Bangar made his mark as one of the finest all-rounders in domestic cricket with over 6,000 runs and 200 wickets in the Ranji Trophy alone.

For his domestic team Railways, Bangar used to open both with bat and ball. However, just 12 tests and 15 ODIs for India were perhaps never the true reflection of this domestic giant who also won the Ranji trophy as captain for an under-dog like Railways. Bangar also played for the Deccan Chargers in the 2008 IPL and represented the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2009.

In his new avatar as coach after his retirement Bangar

was part of Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2010 as batting coach. However, the highlight of his IPL coaching tenure was his role as Kings XI Punjab’s head coach in 2014. Under Bangar’s tenure Punjab reached the IPL 2014 final the only time in twelve attempts so far.

The good work with IPL helped him in graduating to the Indian team when he was appointed the batting coach in 2014. And, Bangar stayed till the completion of 2019 World Cup in England (for almost half a decade) with the Indian team. Now, for the first time Bangar will be following IPL in a new role of a Star Sports’ commentator. Here is an edited excerpt of an interview with Bangar.

First question of course is which team is your favourite in this edition of the tournament?

Delhi Capitals is a team which has an ideal mix of core current Indian players, current Indian batsmen, and current Indian spinners. In addition to that, they have got good options in overseas fast bowling department, too. Overall, I think DC looks like a well balanced team.

Is coaching in T20 format different than coaching in other formats since you were part of IPL team as well as in Indian national team set-up?

In terms of coaching, there is a difference between an IPL and (an) Indian team. In international cricket you have the time to identify strength and weakness of the players and work on that so if at all you need to see improvement in skill level as a coach, you can see that with national teams. But in IPL, it’s basically getting a player to do a particular job. And, (the job in IPL is) how the players with lesser experience can be inspired to do well in a league which is of international standard. I believe that those are the challenges.

Former Australia and KKR head coach John Buchanan feels that someone like Brendon McCullum(new coach of KKR) will bring his flavor (as a player) to his coaching. McCullum brought a carefree approach as a captain for New Zealand and also recently as a coach for the Knight Riders in CPL. Can a coach bring the same kind of flair to coaching?

I have to answer this in two parts. Number one (is) the person who is in charge does have a major role to play in terms of the culture of the team. Number 2 is, if you say that he (any coach) played in a certain manner and the players will have to play in a certain manner, I don’t think that is always possible. Coaching is not about playing the way you have played. It is about getting (the best) from the players with varying styles. Let them play their way and optimize their talent effectively by helping them identify what suits their style of play.

The one overseas player with whom you enjoyed your coaching most during your IPL stint?

I (especially) enjoyed working with Shaun Marsh and George Bailey because they were great team players.

Q- What is more satisfying? Scoring a Test hundred as a player or playing a major role in elevating a talented player into a great or reviving someone dealing with a crisis?

I believe that life is all about facing challenges, doing your work diligently and honestly. And, then accepting the outcome and looking to (always) evolve.

(Vimal Kumar is a senior sports journalist who has covered multiple cricket world cups and Rio Olympics in the last two decades. Vimal is also the author of Sachin: Cricketer Of The Century and The Cricket Fanatic’s Essential Guide.)