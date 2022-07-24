International cricket faces an unprecedented battle: Against money

After years of deliberation, the ICC has agreed to separate windows, not just for the IPL but also for other T20 leagues. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

July 2022 is an unusually hectic month for international cricket – by design, not by chance. The significance of the month of July in international cricket – when it is virtually impossible to play top-level cricket in India due to the monsoons – became apparent in the aftermath of ICC’s revolutionary decision that, as per ESPNCricinfo and other media houses, is all set for official declaration.

Of all major sports, cricket was the last to adopt the franchise model. For decades, cricket has followed a more or less geopolitical hierarchy, where cricketers used to adopt the local club-state-zone-country route. Playing for the nation used to be the ultimate prize at the end of that journey.

Franchise-based cricket changed that. Initially, the franchises used the tried and tested state cricketers. Over time, the scouts recruited local club cricketers who, after a reasonably good season, could earn berths in the national side.

As time passed, cricketers figured out that their income from tournaments like the Indian Premier League (IPL) would be significantly more than their earnings from playing international cricket. The Indian cricketers did not face this problem, for India never played an international match during the IPL window.

The same did not hold for cricketers from the West Indies, the first team to ace Twenty20 cricket and till date the only team to win the T20 World Cup twice. On one hand, their earnings from international cricket were often inadequate, even leading to player strikes; on the other, their prowess made them the VVIPs of the IPL and other top leagues, especially the BBL in Australia and the T20 Blast in England.

Twenty20 giants – Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, and Sunil Narine, among others – began to restrict themselves to sporadic appearances in international cricket. Cricketers like Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh and Rashid Khan of Afghanistan continued to multitask, but it was evident that workload and travel of that extent was not sustainable to most.

Within a decade of the first season of the IPL, the generation of nomadic cricketers established themselves. International cricket was still of greater ‘honour’, but franchise cricket guaranteed greater financial rewards. As professionals with careers that seldom last beyond 40, missing international cricket became more and more common.

International cricket had faced this crisis before. In the late 1970s, Australian media mogul Kerry Packer had launched his World Series Cricket, poaching almost every major Australian star along with prominent cricketers from England, West Indies, Pakistan, and the banned South Africa. Packer’s purse promised substantially more than what the boards used to pay the cricketers back then.

The Australian Board marked the cricketers as rebels. They continued to field third-string sides in international cricket. Packer won the battle, but it ended there – for all Packer wanted was exclusive rights for his own Channel Nine for cricket in Australia. Once the Australian board agreed to that, Packer’s recruits returned to mainstream cricket, and everyone was happy.

The situation is different now, for the IPL is not a rebel league. It is the biggest source of revenue of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the richest cricket board in the world. Of all sporting leagues in the world, the IPL is next to only the National Football League in the USA in terms of revenue per match.

The IPL expanded to ten teams (from eight) and 74 matches (from 60) this year, and the BCCI are optimistic about expanding it even further, to occupy three months of the calendar year. This, as well as other leagues, are almost certain to affect the international calendar.

For years, the IPL had demanded a separate window for its traditional months of April and May, which is likely to occupy some of March and June as well going ahead. After years of deliberation, the ICC eventually agreed to separate windows, not only for the IPL but also for other T20 leagues.

The ICC will block the calendar roughly from mid-March to mid-June for the IPL. There will be little to no international cricket played during these months. The calendar will also be blocked for

- The Hundred in England (August and first half of September);

- Lanka Premier League (August);

- Caribbean Premier League (September);

- Big Bash League in Australia (end-December and January);

- Bangladesh Premier League (January and early February);

- The new T20 Leagues in South Africa and the UAE (both January); and

- Pakistan Super League (mid-February to mid-March).

For the first time in history, thus, almost every major T20 league – the Super Smash in New Zealand is a curious exception – will have its personal window. The biggest beneficiaries of this will be the IPL franchises. The IPL is set to occupy three months in the calendar, but the teams will go beyond that.

A few years ago, the Kolkata Knight Riders had bought the Caribbean Premier League team from Trinidad & Tobago. Following suit, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals had also acquired teams in the league – as they did in the UAE T20 League. On July 20, all six teams of the South Africa T20 League were acquired by the IPL franchises. That makes it four leagues in three continents.

The world of cricket is set to be divided among franchises, most of which are likely to be Indian. We are about to see a stage when, at almost any given point of time of the year, there will be at least Indian-owned private team playing a major league. Meanwhile, the ICC trophies – even Test cricket has one now – will still be the most prestigious contests.Cricket has taken steps towards the football model, where inter-club sport leaves small but mandatory windows for international sport. It is still not there, but it may be there before we think.