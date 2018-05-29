App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : May 29, 2018 06:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Injury scare for Saha ahead of Afghanistan Test

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A thumb injury to India's Test wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha has made him a doubtful starter for the one-off Test against Afghanistan starting in Bengaluru from June 14. Saha injured his right thumb while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL Qualifier 2 against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 25.

In the match against KKR, a Shivam Mavi bouncer struck Saha's right thumb. He continued to bat but he was clearly in discomfort. He also missed six matches in the IPL due to a niggle in his shoulder.

"To determine the future course of injury management, Mr Saha will see a specialist and the BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor his progress," said the BCCI in a statement.

If Saha is unable to regain full fitness, Parthiv Patel or Dinesh Karthik could replace him for the Afghanistan's inaugural Test.
First Published on May 28, 2018 08:14 pm

tags #afghanistan inaugural test #India vs afghanistan #Wriddhiman Saha

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.