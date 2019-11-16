In Pics | IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 3: Bangladesh limp to 60/4 at Lunch

After amassing a lead of 343 runs on Day 2, India declared their innings overnight putting Bangladesh out to bat on the morning of Day 3 in the 1st Test at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Bangladesh, who were bowled out for 150 in their first innings, lost their first wicket in just the 6th over when Umesh Yadav got one to curve into the batsman with pace uprooting the stumps of Imrul Kayes. Kayes returned with just 6 runs. (Image: AP)