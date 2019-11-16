In Pics | IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 3: Bangladesh limp to 60/4 at Lunch

Catch all the top moments from Day 3 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh being played at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 After amassing a lead of 343 runs on Day 2, India declared their innings overnight putting Bangladesh out to bat on the morning of Day 3 in the 1st Test at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Bangladesh, who were bowled out for 150 in their first innings, lost their first wicket in just the 6th over when Umesh Yadav got one to curve into the batsman with pace uprooting the stumps of Imrul Kayes. Kayes returned with just 6 runs. (Image: AP) 2/5 Ishant Sharma made things worse for Bangladesh when in the very next over he imitated his bowling partner and got rid of the other opener Shadman Islam. Islam played for the swing but was late in getting his bat down as the ball crashed into the middle stump. Similar to his opening partner, Islam managed just 6 runs. (Image: AP) 3/5 Mohammed Shami who was excellent in the first innings with figures of 3/27 wasn’t going to be left behind, getting rid of the Bangladeshi skipper in his very first over. Shami got the length delivery to cut back in and Mominul Haque was hit around the knee-roll. The Umpire wasn’t interested though but Shami convinced Virat Kohli to go for the review which paid dividends as Haque walked back with 7 runs. (Image: AP) 4/5 Second-innings Shami struck again in his 2nd over of the day, this time rushing Mohammad Mithun with a pacy bouncer. Mithun was late into the pull shot and sent the ball looping towards Mayank Agarwal at short midwicket for an easy catch. Mithun was the only batsman among the top 4 who managed a double-figure score with 18 off 26 balls. (Image: AP) 5/5 Mushfiqur Rahim, then along with Mahmudullah took Bangladesh to 60/4 in 22 overs at Lunch. (Image: AP) First Published on Nov 16, 2019 11:00 am