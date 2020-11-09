172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|indias-tour-of-australia-2020-bcci-grants-virat-kohli-paternity-leave-includes-rohit-sharma-in-test-squad-6093211.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India's tour of Australia 2020: BCCI grants Virat Kohli paternity leave, includes Rohit Sharma in Test squad

Indian skipper Virat Kohli will return to India after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide.

Moneycontrol News

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on November 9 announced that it has granted Indian captain Virat Kohli paternity leave and he will return to India after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide.

Announcing other decisions made by the cricket body's All-India Senior Selection Committee, which met on November 8, the BCCI said that Rohit Sharma would be rested for the One Day Internationals (ODIs) and the T20s in Australia to "regain full fitness". Sharma has been included in India’s Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Selection Committee also added Sanju Samson as additional wicket-keeper to ODI squad.

Rohit had sustained a hamstring injury in his left leg and had missed two back-to-back games for Mumbai Indians (MI), a side he is captaining, earlier in the tournament.

"Ishant Sharma is undergoing his rehab at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Once he fully recovers and gains sufficient match fitness, he'll be added to Test squad. Varun Chakravarthy ruled out of T20I series owing to a shoulder injury. T Natarajan named as a replacement," the BCCI said in a statement.

Indian and Australian players, currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the IPL, are set to leave for Australia a day after the IPL final on November 10, reports suggest.

India will play three ODIs and as many T20 games before starting with the Test series Down Under.

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 05:05 pm

tags #cricket #Current Affairs #India

