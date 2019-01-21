App
Cricket
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 06:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India's tour Down Under: Cricket live streaming scales new peak

The popularity of live streaming has been attributed to high profile teams being involved, better connectivity and timings of matches.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

According to a report published in The Times of India, the digital viewership of cricket matches hit a record high during India's tour of Australia.

The report stated that the the matches during the tour on the official streaming platform(SonyLIV) were watched  by 50 million viewers.  The total viewship time was clocked around 7 billion minutes. The viewership shot up by 4.5 billion minutes compared to India's tour of England in 2018.

The  viewership of cricket matches on internet steadily rose over the past season. When India toured South Africa at start of 2018, the digital platforms attracted 25 million viewers. The number rose to 30 million during India's tour of England and when India toured Australia the numbers were a record high with 50 million viewers.

The constant rise of live streaming has been attributed to high profile teams being involved, better connectivity and timings of matches.

According to the report, Mumbai, Pune, Ahemdabad, Lucknow and Patna are the top-5 Indian cities in terms of online cricket viewership.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 06:22 pm

tags #cricket #India vs Australia #Sports

