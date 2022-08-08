India's squad for Asia Cup 2022 announced; Rohit Sharma to lead side, Jasprit Bumrah ruled out

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on August 8 announced the schedule for Asia Cup 2022, which is scheduled to begin later this month.

The team will be led by incumbent skipper Rohit Sharma, and opener KL Rahul has been named as the vice-captain.

Jasprit Bumrah, the team veteran who leads the pace attack, has not been included in the squad due to an injury, the BCCI said. Right-arm speedster Harshal Patel, who is reported to be suffering from a rib injury, was also unavailable for selection.

"Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection owing to injuries. They are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru. Three players - Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and Deepak Chahar have been named as standbys," the BCCI tweeted.

Former captain Virat Kohli, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, and all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are among the top players who have been included in the forthcoming tournament.

The bowling unit will comprise spinners R Ashwin, Y Chahal, and R Bishnoi and pacers Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Arsdheep Singh, and Awesh Khan.

Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who recently returned to the team following his top-notch performance in the Indian Premier League, has been retained.

Scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Asia Cup will begin on August 26. The matches will be played in the Twenty20 format.

India, which won the last Asia Cup held in 2018, will square off in its first game against arch-rival Pakistan on August 28.

Apart from India and Pakistan, other participating countries in the tournament include Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan.