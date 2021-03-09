India's R Ashwin, England's Tammy Beaumont voted ICC Player of the Month for February 2021

R Ashwin, Tammy Beaumont named player of the month (Image: ICC)

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and England batter Tammy Beaumont were named as the 'ICC Player of the Month for February 2021', in the men's and women's category, respectively. The winners were announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on March 9.

Ashwin, who helped the Indian cricket team with both bat and ball in the home-series win against England, emerged as the "unanimous choice" of the ICC Voting Academy, the top cricketing body stated in its press release.

In the three Tests which Ashwin played against England this month, he scored a 106 in the second innings of India’s second victory in Chennai and took his 400th Test wicket in the third victory at Ahmedabad.

"Ashwin’s consistent wicket-taking, even in helpful conditions have helped to put his team ahead in a very important series," said former cricketer Ian Bishop, a representative of the ICC Voting Academy.

English batter Tammy Beaumont, who received the honour in the women's category, played 3 ODIs in February against New Zealand where she passed fifty in each of these, totaling 231 runs.

"Beaumont was overwhelmingly named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for February 2021," the press release issued by the Council stated.

The English women team is on a tour in New Zealand since last month. In the three-match ODI series played in February, the visitors scored a 2-1 victory. Beaumont cumulatively scored a total of 229 runs in the three matches.

Bishop, while commenting on the ICC Voting Academy's decision to name Beaumont as the month's winner, said two of the three fifties which she scored against the Kiwis resulted in a victory for her side.

"Particular emphasis on the fact that two of the knocks were unbeaten innings, and coming inevitably, on two occasions whilst having lost her opening partner early on, she had to see things through for her team, which was incredible," he said.