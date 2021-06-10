India’s bowling attack is the fourth best of all time: Ramiz Raja

The World Test Championship final has everyone excited as two giants led by contrasting captains take on each other at Southampton. The inaugural event’s final will see both India and New Zealand battle it out from June 18. While many expect New Zealand to hold a slight advantage due to the playing conditions in England, Pakistan’s former cricketer Ramiz Raja believes, India will rise to the occasion on the day. Here are the excerpts from the interview.

Q: Is it fair to say that for the first time New Zealand will not start as a typical underdog in a global final which historically has been the case?

Ramiz Raja: I think the problem for (any big) final is that any lesser team in terms of talent or experience can surprise you (on a given day) because they can play above themselves because so much is at stake. Over the last couples of years, New Zealand has been led brilliantly by someone like Kane Williamson. They have got the talent and they have got a great side and they have the process. Also, acclimatisation will give them (some) advantage. It is not the same dull Kiwi team which we are accustomed to. In fact, they have a made a lot of strides (in recent years) and I hope weather doesn’t play a spoilsport. On the other hand, India has got all their bases covered. Their batting can come under a bit of pressure and stress because of the sideways movement in England. New Zealand has the kind of bowling attack which is tailor-made for the English conditions. You have (Tim) Southee, (Kyle) Jamieson who is very tall and who hits the length harder. They lack a bit of variety in spin department. Having said that, New Zealand will start the final with a little bit of advantage and that is clear.

Q: Recently you compared Kohli’s captaincy with the great Imran Khan, your former captain. However, do you think without a global trophy like an ODI world Cup win in 1992, Imran’s standing would have been same as a great captain? Is it necessary for Kohli to win an ICC trophy for validation?

Ramiz Raja: Trophies do matter because good captains usually win a lot of trophies. A great leader is also about winning the moments, especially the crunch moments. Imran also won the Nehru cup in India which was a sort of mini world cup. Kohli has to establish his authority in terms of trophy. (Yet) Indian cricket should be thankful that at least he has driven them in the right direction. He is lacking in the trophy but I think if you are following the process and getting the best out of young players, it is good. Even when Kohli was not there in Australia (when India won a tough Test series in 2021) you could see the process was being followed by his players. For me it’s process. His aggression and hunger to win stands out. When you are aggressive it simplifies a lot of things.

Q: How do you look at the current pace attack of India. As a neutral observer, do you think it is right up there with the all-time best pace attack? Say, like the Wasim Akram- Waqar Younis era of Pakistan?

It’s not world’s best ever pace attack. We shouldn’t forget what Australia has produced. Probably, the West Indies had the best attack of all times when we were playing (in the 1980s) because they had the pace with movement, pace with different lengths and so much variety. (Malcolm) Marshall would be quicker on one day and the next day (Michael) Holding will be quicker. And, they had (Joel) Garner and others. Pakistan was clinical (in the 1990s) because of their mastery over reverse swing. In contemporary cricket, India’s bowling has the most potent attack and because of that they have been winning overseas.

Q: In terms of sheer versatility, India not only has got five world class pacers but they also have two world class spinners. From that point of view, how would you rate this bowling attack?

Ramiz Raja: Top four all-time. The point is on their day, they are match winners. A great Test side is always about taking 20 wickets and not the double hundreds by batsmen. The Indians have been most impressive right now.

Q: R Ashwin is in news because of this ‘all-time great’ debate. You must have heard of (former Australian captain) Ian Chappell and Sanjay Manjrekar’s contrasting points of view on Ashwin. What is your take?

Ramiz Raja: My point is if someone is not allowed to bowl the doosra, it does make the life difficult for an off spinner. The leg spinners were replaced by off spinners because of the doosra’s impact. Ever since it was banned or whatever, the art of off-spin took a massive hit. In that context you have to measure what Ashwin has achieved. He was a defensive bowler when doosra was prevalent. In that sense, he is just phenomenal and is the best spinner in the world. As far as the best of all time is concerned, his record suggests that. When you say that Ashwin is not doing well outside India, he is still providing you the control. Even though, he may not be picking as many wickets, his presence is still felt. It is not always the wicket that gives you the command. At times you have to set in sessions. In batting-friendly conditions, you must find a way to exist, and he has been outstanding for Kohli.

Q: Do you think the batting remains India’s biggest concern ahead of the WTC final if you closely look at the Indian batters’ record in England?

This Test match is very important. They will rise to the occasion. This is a different beast altogether. Yes, (in England) you go to maintain your shape as batting could be seriously tested.