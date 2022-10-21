Indians in Australia expect Diwali fireworks at Sunday’s sell-out India-Pak match

Nikhil Bhagat has kept ready the party horns that he brought from his native Vidarbha in Maharashtra during his visit home prior to the pandemic. He has also taken out the India flag and neatly arranged it on his shelf at his residence in Truganina, in the western suburbs of Melbourne, to take it to the match on Sunday.

Thirty-year-old Bhagat is excited at the prospect of being at the massive Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to watch the India vs. Pakistan ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match live on October 23. Bhagat is not going alone but as a part of a 30-member contingent that includes his four-and-a-half year-old son Neev, his wife, in-laws, friends, and their families.

It is as if every Indian alive in Melbourne and the surrounding states wants to be at the MCG to witness the match in person. There are more than 1.69 lakh people of Indian origin residing in Victoria state (per the 2016 census), of which Melbourne is the capital.

Tickets to the 1,00,000-odd seats at MCG sold like hot cakes. Bhagat and a couple of his friends managed to get 30 tickets in two phases.

But the only prayer on the lips of Bhagat and other Indian fans is that Sunday's match is not interrupted or washed out by rain, which is forecast for the day.

Bhagat who is a senior manager, business intelligence and data, at Henley properties, makes it a point to watch all the India matches at Melbourne. Indeed, he has watched all of them since he arrived in Australia 16 years back.

For Bhagat, watching cricket at the stadium is not merely watching the cricketers in action, but also an activity for the children and a social occasion to catch up with friends. “It is friends coming together, a fun activity. The atmosphere at the stadium is electric. India vs. Pakistan at the MCG is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Not many get to watch these two teams facing each other live at the stadium,” he said.

Bhagat makes it a point to book tickets in the front row close to the boundary line. “The India vs Pakistan match is important. For me, it is the environment. Everyone cheering, shouting, drums playing, spectators wearing the India Blue tee shirts — there cannot be a better experience.

Even though they are saying it is going to rain, even if the match is washed out, the main thing is the family activity. I want my son to see an India vs. Pakistan match. While we stay in Australia for the quality of life, watching an India match takes us back home,” added Bhagat.

While the match is a three-hour affair, Bhagat is looking at the experience as seven-eight hours of fun and activities, starting outside the ground a couple of hours before the match.

Joining the Bhagats are Nishanth Rajagopal, his wife Ramya Krishnan, and their children, nine-year-old Saira and six-year-old son Suraj.

Rajagopal, a 40-year-old resident of Bentleigh, a suburb of Melbourne, is eagerly waiting to watch his first India-Pakistan match live at the stadium.

Rajagopal, originally from Chennai, said: “It is one of the biggest cricket matches in the world. There are always fireworks when India and Pakistan play each other. I have never watched an India-Pakistan match in person, though I went to the India-South Africa World Cup match in 2015 at the MCG. I am still not able to believe that I have tickets to the match, as they were sold out within 10 minutes.”

Ramya, a 38-year-old medical scientist who grew up in Delhi but has now settled down in Melbourne, is looking forward to the match as well. A keen sports fan, Ramya is eagerly waiting to soak in the ambience at the MCG.

“For me, going to the match is all about the experience. I like to watch sports. I’m not big on the rivalry part, but am looking forward to the ambience, which will be top notch at an India-Pakistan match. It is also about meeting people, being able to yell and support the Indian team. Hopefully, the kids will also get into it,” she said.

Tejas Narasimhan, a 27-year-old neighbour of Rajagopal, who generally attends Test matches and the Big Bash League (Australia’s popular T20 franchise cricket league) at the MCG, was determined to book a ticket for the match despite the weather warnings.

“I am very keen on watching my second World Cup match where India’s playing. I knew it was going to rain on Sunday, but I still went ahead and bought a ticket. I am hoping it doesn’t rain,” said Narasimhan, who works as a product manager at a bank and has been living in Melbourne for a decade and a half. He hoped that India would turn the tables around this time, after losing to Pakistan in the 2021 World Cup, and also the Asia Cup Super Four match last month.

Amrit Mahendran, a 28-year-old cricket fan who works as an analyst, does not miss any match that India plays in Melbourne. He’s going to catch the India-Pakistan match along with two of his housemates.

“I go to matches whenever I get a chance, and whenever it happens in Melbourne, I am there,” said Mahendran, who hails from Kochi in Kerala, and resides at Clayton, a Melbourne suburb.

Mahendran gave up hopes of getting tickets for Sunday’s game as they sold out within minutes. “This week, my room-mate was on the lookout for notifications about more tickets being released. He booked for me and another friend. I had to make sure it was all legit and not a prank. I had been to MCG but never watched an India-Pakistan match,” said Mahendran.

“It can’t get any better than this – an India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match at the MCG. I am both excited and scared. The Pakistani team has a very strong bowling line-up. Back in my childhood, we used to fear the Pakistani team. The other fear is the weather. It looks like it is going to rain. I am hoping it is a Melbourne thing, as the weather is fickle here. I am hoping it is a passing shower and hope it is a full match. Even if it goes down to the wire, I hope it is an India win. I don’t think I am going to be at another match in my lifetime that will be as big a spectacle as this,” said Mahendran, who is looking forward to Suryakumar Yadav playing some spectacular strokes and helping India win.

Mahendran will be watching from the higher tiers of the WH Ponsford Stand, but “that’s better than watching the match at home on TV,” he explains.

Such is the buzz that even Indians from other cities are travelling to Melbourne to catch the match madness.

Saddam Hussain Hamed and Abdul Imran, both 31 years of age and originally from Hyderabad, are driving down from Sydney.

Hamed said he was travelling to India when the ticket sales opened and hence he could not book them at first. “Luckily for me, the sales opened again and I managed to get the tickets,” added Hamed, who works in a courier company as a supervisor, and has been living in Sydney for more than four years.

“I am very excited about this match, which is entirely different from others. I badly want India to win. Pakistani bowling is very strong. They bowl really fast – the likes of Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah. Even their reserve pacers like Md. Wasim Jr. are fast. If India had Jasprit Bumrah in their line-up, it would not have been easy for Pakistan,” he says.

Hamed’s housemate in Sydney and childhood friend from Hyderabad who he’s grown up with, Abdul Imran, has gone one step ahead and booked himself tickets for all the India matches in this World Cup, as also the Sydney semi-final and the final in Melbourne.

A logistics manager who manages drivers, mostly Indians and Pakistanis, in Sydney, Imran is looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere at the venues and likes the prospect of interacting with the players, who are easily accessible on Australian grounds.

“The atmosphere is electric. The last time I was watching a match, India vs. Australia ODI in Sydney in 2019, I had a fun banter with Virat Kohli, who was fielding at the boundary. The banter was about Hardik Pandya and K. L. Rahul being suspended for appearing in a TV show. I told Kohli that he should be supporting Pandya as he was India’s best all-rounder and that Pandya should be playing instead of being suspended,” said Imran, who is praying that India plays in the semis in Sydney and that it’s an India-Australia final.

However, one avid cricket fan who rued missing an opportunity to watch an India-Pakistan World Cup match is Hari Sankar, a 35-year-old resident of Sydney originally from Kochi.

An MBA student and now working for Konica Minolta in their sales department, Hari and his wife Keerthi were keen on watching the India-Pakistan match in Melbourne, but were looking out the cost of it as they are trying to settle down in Sydney, having moved just last December.

Sankar said: “I had the opportunity to watch with two of my friends who were coming from Dubai, where I worked previously. They bought tickets in bulk, but I was initially reluctant as I was new to the job. But looking back, I should have taken a day off and come to Melbourne.”

A great fan of Sourav Ganguly and his captaincy, Sankar and Keerthi have, however, booked their tickets for the semi-final at Sydney on November 9, and hope that the Indian team also makes it there along with them and many other fans.