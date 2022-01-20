Indian Premier League | Fintech firm slice inks 3-year deal to be principal sponsor of the Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians' principal sponsor slice entered the Unicorn club in November 2021, after raising $220mn in its Series-B round co-led by Tiger Global and Insight Partners. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Credit card challenger slice announced a three-year partnership with Mumbai Indians, the most successful team in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

As part of the deal, slice's logo will appear on the front of all Mumbai Indians' official jerseys.

Rajan Bajaj, Founder-CEO, slice, said, "Being the most successful team in the IPL with five titles to its name, Mumbai Indians inspires not only millions of its fans, but also entrepreneurs like me with the team's passion, focus and persistent spirit. It's the shared hunger for winning and excellence that bring us together."

A Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, "We wanted to partner with a brand with whom we shared common values. Innovation, technology and a fan-centric approach are core values for Mumbai Indians as well as slice. We both share the vision of offering our fans a world-class experience with the drive and enthusiasm to be the best."

In November 2021, slice entered India's prestigious Unicorn club after raising $220mn in its Series-B fundraise co-led by Tiger Global and Insight Partners. Having registered 40% month-on-month growth and over seven million registered users, the company aims to launch its UPI product in 2022 and further enhance the payments experience of the millennials and Gen-Z in India.

The Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, "This deal is testament to how a millennial brand like slice trusts us as their preferred partner to connect with their young customers. It is truly about making a difference in the way cricket and financial products are perceived by our millennial and Gen Z fanbase."