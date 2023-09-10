Indian cricket’s medal prospects at the Asian Games 2023

India, men's and women's squads, will participate in both medal events at Hangzhou and are also medal favourites in both. (Photo: Twitter)

One common grudge Indian cricket fans bear, on social media and beyond, is the lack of trophies by the senior teams in recent multinational tournaments, though the 2022 Women’s Asia Cup brought some success.

The Hangzhou Asian Games will not address the trophy drought, but it does promise something Indian cricket has never known — gold medals.

India Men did not win a medal at the Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games in 1998, but India Women won silver at Birmingham 2022. However, they had not sent teams, men’s or women’s, to the Guangzhou 2010 and Incheon 2014 Asian Games.

India will participate in both medal events at Hangzhou. They are also medal favourites in both events.

Women’s cricket

India Women are at full strength. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur; vice-captain Smriti Mandhana; Under-19 World Cup winners Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh; and Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Jemimah Rodrigues. Along with these seniors, the team also boasts of Minnu Mani and Saiqa Ishaque, who became household names in 2023.

Along with the other ICC Full Members — Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh — India have gained direct entry to the quarter-finals. Four other teams, one from each group of three, will play against these sides.

Every match India play will, thus, be a knockout. Two wins will guarantee a podium finish. Three will get them their first ever gold medal.

In another era, India would not have had to break a sweat to win the gold medal. Until recently, the only major competitors were non-Asian countries — Australia, England, South Africa and New Zealand.

Even here, they should win in the quarter-final, on September 21, against the Associate Nation that qualifies. However, a steep challenge awaits them after that.

Assuming all four major teams win their respective quarter-finals, India will face Pakistan in the semi-final. Pakistan have won the Asian Games gold medal on both occasions. India hold an 11-0 record against Pakistan in ODIs, but in T20Is, it reads 11-3.

When India won the Women’s Asia Cup in 2022, they lost only once — against Pakistan. Nida Dar’s 37-ball 56 and 2-23 had helped Pakistan beat India that day. She will lead Pakistan here instead of Bismah Maroof, who had to opt out as the Games rules do not allow her infant daughter Fatima to enter the Village.

Pakistan will also be without Ayesha Naseem, who, after taking the Australian cricket fraternity by storm, suddenly opted to retire at the age of 18. Her absence, however, could deter Pakistan from sweeping South Africa 3-0 earlier this month, for the first time in history.

But Pakistan are not the only side who will be missing big names. Harmanpreet is serving a two-match ban after being found guilty of violating multiple codes of conduct on the Bangladesh tour: she will miss both the quarter-final and the semi-final — perhaps, a bigger blow than missing Maroof is to Pakistan.

Pakistan are not India’s only hurdle. If they win, they will be up against one of two sides who have had fantastic runs in 2023. Bangladesh, winner of both silver medals at the event, had felled India twice at the 2018 Asia Cup including the final. That year, they became the first non-India side to win the tournament.

This year, they beat India again — in a T20I and, for the first time, in an ODI, in a tour marred by controversy. India will be wary of them, particularly their young fast bowler Marufa Akter, who has added an edge to their attack.

Of India’s three potential opponents, Sri Lanka’s year has been the most phenomenal. In February, they beat South Africa at the T20 World Cup. This June, they defeated New Zealand in ODIs for the first time.

More significantly, they won a T20I series against England in England this month. For perspective, they had never beaten England in any format anywhere in the world before.

Captain Chamari Athapaththu has been in astonishing form even by her usual superlative standards. Sri Lanka have beaten India before, including as recently as June 2022. They had won bronze in 2010, and have a great opportunity to improve on that.

India are firm favourites at the women’s edition to return with their first gold medal at cricket; if not gold, they will at least return with a medal.

Men’s cricket

As with the women, India Men will also begin the tournament at the quarter-final, on October 3. The draw is also similar: they are likely to meet Pakistan in the semi-final. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, the only gold medallists of the event, are slated to meet at the other semi-final.

In other words, the draws for the top four teams are the same across gender — with a catch: in the men’s event, there is a fifth Full Member side: Afghanistan.

Silver medallist in both 2010 and 2014, Afghanistan need to beat only Cambodia to qualify for the top eight and face one of the aforementioned four teams. Nepal — who bothered India to some extent at the Asia Cup — should also go past Cambodia and Japan easily.

India’s opposition for their first match will be determined by a draw of lots. It may well be Afghanistan who, while never having beaten India, can be optimistic in the format where upsets are the most frequent. After all, they hold a 6-5 record against Bangladesh, have won a series against Pakistan in 2023, and beat Sri Lanka a year ago.

An overlap with the World Cup has forced India to send an inexperienced squad to the Asian Games. Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, however, they boat of IPL stars — Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, and Shivam Dube.

At the same time, other teams will face an identical problem as well. Pakistan have named a Shaheens (Pakistan A) squad. Led by 2022 Under-19 World Cup captain Qasim Akram, the side also consists of Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Usman Qadir.

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan will name their men’s squads closer to the date, but India’s enviable depth will put them at an advantage over the others.

Here, too, India will begin the Games as gold medal favourites, and will almost certainly return with a medal of any colour.