Indian cricket team selectors, chairman get massive pay hike

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has given its nod for a hike in the fees of selectors of the national cricket team. While selectors' fee has been risen by Rs 30 lakh, the chief selector's has been hiked by Rs 20 lakh.

In 2007, former skipper Dilip Vengsarkar had raised the issue, but little he may have imagined that the outcome would finally come over a decade later.

According to Times of India, as revised fee for members of the cricket selection committee stands at Rs 90 lakh per annum, while the chairman of the panel would now receive Rs 1 crore.

The senior selection committee is currently headed by former Indian wicket keeper MSK Prasad. Other two members of the committee include Devang Gandhi and Sarandeep Singh.

The fee for the Junior Selection Committee has been raised to Rs 60 lakh per annum, with the chairman receiving a fee of Rs 65 lakh.

The women’s selection committee also received a raise with members receiving Rs 25 lakh per annum and chief selector Rs 30 lakh per annum.

According to minutes of meeting, “The CoA was informed that before the above increase could be communicated to the selectors, some of them had approached the acting secretary (Amitabh Choudhary), seeking an increase in their remuneration. In view thereof, the acting secretary had asked Saba Karim (General Manager of Cricket Operations at BCCI) for a comparative analysis of the increase in remuneration fee of team India’s support staff and (India A coach) Rahul Dravid since FY 2014-2015. After going through the same, the acting secretary had recommended a further increase of approximately 70 per cent.”

The two-member panel of the CoA was headed by former CAG Chief Vinod Rai and former Indian women’s captain Diana Edulji.