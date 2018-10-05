In pics | India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2: Batsmen make merry as India declare on 649/9

Catch all the top moments from Day 2 of the first Test between India and West Indies being played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant carried on where they left off after day 1 as they continued to frustrate the bowlers with their strokeplay. Pant was the more aggressive of the two as Kohli calmly notched up the singles. (Image: AP) 2/9 Rishabh Pant completed his maiden Test fifty in style as he whipped Keemo Paul for a six over midwicket in the 101st over. Pant took just 60 balls to complete his half-century, his aggressive batting helped India reach 417/4 after 101 overs. (Image: AP) 3/9 Virat Kohli then brought up his 24th Test century with a boundary in the 107th over. He became the fastest Indian, taking just 123 innings, to complete 24 Test centuries surpassing Sachin Tendulkar (125 innings). Kohli is second fastest to complete 24 Test centuries behind only Don Bradman. (Image: AP) 4/9 Rishabh Pant was looking good for a second consecutive Test century until he mistimed a delivery from leg spinner Devendra Bishoo to Keemo Paul. The southpaw scored 92 off just 84 balls. (Image: twitter.com/ICC) 5/9 West Indies bowler Sherman Lewis, playing his first Test, took the wicket of Kohli soon after Lunch. Indian captain was dismissed on a score of 139. After Pujara, Kohli became Lewis' second scalp in the innings. (Image: AP) 6/9 Devendra Bishoo then scalped the wickets of R. Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav to take his wicket tally in the innings to four. At fall of Yadav's wicket India's score read 571/8. (Image: AP) 7/9 Ravindra Jadeja became the third batsmen after Prithvi Shaw and Virat Kohli to post hundred in the innings. Soon after Jadeja completed his century, Virat Kohli declared the Indian innings. Thanks to the efforts of the batsmen India was able to post a mammoth score of 649/9 in first innings. (Image: AP) 8/9 Mohammed Shami gave India the perfect start when he reduced West Indies to 7/2 after just 5 overs. He first castled Kraigg Brathwaite in the 3rd over with a back of a length delivery that sneaked between bat and pad to send the off stump cartwheeling. Shami then trapped Kieran Powell LBW in his very next over. (Image: AP) 9/9 Ravichandran Ashwin then piled more misery on the West Indies as he castled Shai Hope in the 10th over with a delivery that beat the outside edge to knock the off stump. (Image: AP) First Published on Oct 5, 2018 03:55 pm