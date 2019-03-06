App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 03:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

India all-rounder Vijay Shankar says World Cup is still a long way off

"I never think about the selection or World Cup thing because it's a long way off from now" said Shankar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A match-winning performance against Australia in the second ODI has boosted his chances of securing a World Cup spot but India all-rounder Vijay Shankar insists he is not losing sleep over his selection.

Captain Virat Kohli handed the ball to Shankar when Australia needed 11 runs from the last over and India required two wickets for a win. Shankar dismissed Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa in three balls, delivering when it mattered.

"I've said previously also that I never think about the selection or World Cup thing because it's a long way off from now. Every game is very important. I just look to give my best and win a game for the team," said the Tamil Nadu all-rounder.

Shankar said the tough final of the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka last year when he struggled to rotate strike was a big learning curve for him and it helped him in pressure situation today.

related news

"To be honest the Nidahas Trophy has taught me too many things. Actually, I learnt to how to stay neutral after that. Be it high or low, it doesn't matter. I need to stay calm and neutral all the time."

"I was just ready for the challenge because I knew I had to bowl that one over. And I was just telling (myself) after the 43rd-44th over, I am going to bowl anytime. Maybe the last over and I should be ready to defend a total of 10 runs or 15 runs. So, I was mentally prepared for that."

The young all-rounder said experienced Jasprit Bumrah also guided him while approaching the final over.

"After the 48th over, Bumrah came up to me and said the ball is reversing a bit. He told me that I need to hit the right length on this wicket, where I give myself  a chance to hit the stumps.

"When he said that, I was clear mentally that the only way to defend those runs is by picking wickets and if I can bowl straighter, (I'll) give myself a chance to take wickets," he said adding that he only bowled the last over for his club side before this.

Shankar said he would not over-react after taking match-winning wickets but is glad that he could help the team win.

"Just because I got the two wickets in the last over does not make me feel really high or happy."

He also batted well, contributed 46 runs off 41 balls before being run out in an unfortunate manner.

"When you get run out like this, I won't say unfortunate, that was struck and he (Kohli) hit the ball so hard and I didn't have much time to get back in (to the crease) but then these things happen in cricket. As long as I bat well and as long as contribute to the team's win, I will be happy."
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 02:14 pm

tags #Australia #cricket #India vs Australia

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Pakistani General Claims Jaish-e-Mohammed Does Not Exist in Country

India vs Australia: Stoinis Left 'Empty' After Falling Short in Nagpur

Kevin Jonas' Daughter wasn’t Too Happy About Sharing Uncle Nick with ...

Tina Dutta Says She Has Ironed Out Differences With Daayan Co-star Moh ...

‘Need to See Bodies of Terrorists’: Families of Jawans Killed in P ...

Israel's First Moon Mission Spacecraft Sends Back Selfie With a Full E ...

Nobody Will Get Any Information From Us on Source of Rafale Documents: ...

Google Launches Bolo App to Tutor Children to Read Hindi, English

Toyota, Japan Space Agency Plan Lunar Mission

Uncertainty in Jammu and Kashmir over simulaneous polls after DPN chie ...

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer reveals little of Tyrion Lannister; w ...

Drying rivers of Madhya Pradesh: Awash in trash, Shipra may cease to e ...

Iraqi children being tried for alleged ties to Islamic State, forced c ...

Donald Trump withdraws GSP duty benefits for India: Seven charts decod ...

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review: A premium 2019 flagship with a few com ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Youthful Ajax reinvent Total Football in Bernabeu to ...

Githa Hariharan on her latest novel I Have Become The Tide, Rohith Vem ...

As Kalank trailer release date nears, Varun Dhawan shares a breaking n ...

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar may tie the knot in April or May!

Surveen Chawla looked absolutely ravishing in her baby shower, pics in ...

Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt present the ...

MS Dhoni makes his digital debut with Roar Of The Lion

Sonali Bendre's first reaction to cancer was 'to hide it'

Arzoo Govitrikar accuses husband of domestic violence, sister Aditi Go ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.