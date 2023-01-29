India win inaugural Women's U19 T20 World Cup, defeat England by 7 wickets in final

India has won the inaugural ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup, defeating England by 7 wickets in the final match of the tournament, played at Senwes Park in South Africa's Potchefstroom on January 29.

Put to bat first, England was bowled out for 68 in 17.1 overs. The Indian team, in response, chased down the total comfortably in 14 overs.

Batters Gongadi Trisha and Soumya Tiwari shun for India, as they scored 29 runs each. The latter was unbeaten with her knock, that included three boundaries. Skipper Shafali Verma, who opened the innings for India, scored 15 from 11 balls.

Among the English bowlers, spinners Hannah Baker and Grace Scrivens picked up 1 wicket each, while conceding 13 runs in their respective spells. Left-arm pacer Alexa Stonehouse returned with figures of 1/8 from her two overs.

In the first innings, Indian pacer Titas Sadhu was the pick among the bowlers, as she dominated the English side, with her four-over spell of 6 runs and 2 wickets. Off-break bowler Prashavi Chopra picked up 2 wickets and leg-spinner Mannat Kashyap bagged 1, while conceding 13 runs each. Reacting to the team's win, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary announced a cash reward of Rs 5 crore for the entire squad.

"Women's Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women's cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah tweeted. (This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)

Moneycontrol News