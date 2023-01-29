English
    India win inaugural Women's U19 T20 World Cup, defeat England by 7 wickets in final

    Put to bat first, England was bowled out for 68. The Indian team, in response, chased down the total comfortably in 14 overs.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 29, 2023 / 08:47 PM IST
    Indian batter Shafali Verma scored an 11-ball 15 in the run-chase (PTI file photo)

    India has won the inaugural ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup, defeating England by 7 wickets in the final match of the tournament, played at Senwes Park in South Africa's Potchefstroom on January 29.

    Put to bat first, England was bowled out for 68 in 17.1 overs. The Indian team, in response, chased down the total comfortably in 14 overs.

    Batters Gongadi Trisha and Soumya Tiwari shun for India, as they scored 29 runs each. The latter was unbeaten with her knock, that included three boundaries. Skipper Shafali Verma, who opened the innings for India, scored 15 from 11 balls.

    Among the English bowlers, spinners Hannah Baker and Grace Scrivens picked up 1 wicket each, while conceding 13 runs in their respective spells. Left-arm pacer Alexa Stonehouse returned with figures of 1/8 from her two overs.