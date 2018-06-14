India win toss, elect to bat against Afghanistan

India skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat in the one-off Test against debutant Afghanistan at the Chinnaswamy Stadium here today. Former India allrounder Salim Durani, who was born in Kabul, performed the spin of the coin. He also handed a memento to Afghanistan skipper Stanikzai.
Teams:
India: Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.
Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Stanikzai (c), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Afsar Zazai (wk), Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai, Wafadar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 09:25 am