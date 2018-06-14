App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 09:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

India win toss, elect to bat against Afghanistan

India skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat in the one-off Test against debutant Afghanistan at the Chinnaswamy Stadium here today. Former India allrounder Salim Durani, who was born in Kabul, performed the spin of the coin. He also handed a memento to Afghanistan skipper Stanikzai.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat in the one-off Test against debutant Afghanistan at the Chinnaswamy Stadium here today. Former India allrounder Salim Durani, who was born in Kabul, performed the spin of the coin. He also handed a memento to Afghanistan skipper Stanikzai.

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Stanikzai (c), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Afsar Zazai (wk), Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai, Wafadar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 09:25 am

tags #Afghanistan #cricket #India #Sports

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.