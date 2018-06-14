India win toss, elect to bat against Afghanistan

India skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat in the one-off Test against debutant Afghanistan at the Chinnaswamy Stadium here today. Former India allrounder Salim Durani, who was born in Kabul, performed the spin of the coin. He also handed a memento to Afghanistan skipper Stanikzai.

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Stanikzai (c), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Afsar Zazai (wk), Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai, Wafadar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.