Last Updated : Oct 20, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs Windies 1st ODI: Rishab Pant set for ODI debut

Rishab Pant will make his ODI debut in the first ODI match against Windies

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Following a string of impressive performances in Test cricket it looks like Rishabh Pant is on his way to play first match for India in blue jersey.

BCCI has announced through a tweet announced the XII men shortlist of players who could play in the first match of the five-match ODI series against Windies at Guwahati and the 21-year-old has made his way into the list.

Manish Pandey and K L Rahul are the two players missing from the original 14-man squad announced by BCCI.

With ICC World Cup trophy less than eight months away India is looking to solve its middle-order woes and with M S Dhoni in the side Pant could feature as a pure batsman in the playing XI.

The left-hand batsman who plays for Indian Premier League side Delhi Daredevils impressed in the 2018 season of the IPL where he finished as second highest run scorer with 684 runs in 14 outings. Pant slammed 1 hundred and 5 fifties at a stunning strike rate of 173.60 and averaged of 52.61 in the season.

He was subsequently picked up for an away tour of England and debuted in the third Test of the series at Trent Bridge after Dinesh Karthik failed miserably in the first two Tests.

Pant immediately displayed his attacking instincts when he opened his account in Test cricket when he lifted England spinner Adil Rashid for a six.  He thus became the first Indian cricketer and 12th overall to open his account in Test cricket with a six . But, it was in the fifth Test of the series when he truly announced his arrival on the big stage.

England set India a huge total of 463 runs to win the fifth Test of the series and India were 121/5. With team in a precarious situation Pant stitched a 204-run stand to reignite India's chances of winning the Test. Although the team got bowled out on 345, Pant went on get his maiden Test century in a daunting chase.

Pant has afterwards impressed in the Test series against Windies where he has got two scores of 92.

Pant's likes to score quick runs and his style of batting suits shorter format of the game. Pant could be M S Dhoni's replacement once Dhoni retires from One Day cricket.

M S Dhoni form has nose dived  and the player has looked a shadow of his former self in the recent past. He is taking far too many deliveries to get in, has been shuffled in the batting order with minimal results. In 2018, he has scored a meagre 225 runs in 15 games without a single fifty a shabby strike rate of 67.37.

The series against Windies could be where captain Virat Kohli could look to solve India's middle order dilemma with Pant playing as a pure batsman.

Pant has so far played in 5 Tests in his short career and scored 346 runs at an average of 43.25.

The first match will be played at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on October 21.

First Published on Oct 20, 2018 04:00 pm

