India vs Windies 1st ODI: Preview, team news, possible XI and betting odds

After mauling the West Indies 2-0 in the Test series in just under six days of action, India would be aiming at a great start to the 5-match ODI series that gets underway with a day-night encounter in Guwahati on October 21.

The two teams have had contrasting fortunes in ODI cricket. The last time the Windies won anything of significance was back in 2014, when they beat Bangladesh 3-0 at home.

On the other hand, the Men in Blue would be in the best of spirits, having recently won the Asia Cup.

The ICC ODI rankings of the two teams is reflective of the two teams' respective fortunes. While India sit pretty at the top, the Windies are ranked 9th.

Only Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Scotland and the UAE are ranked lower than the West Indies at the moment.

ODI cricket's most coveted tournament -- the ICC World Cup -- will get underway in just under eight months from now. Every ODI the two teams play between now and then will be with an eye on the trophy.

Team News

At the outset, it would be fair to say that things are not looking very bright for the West Indies.

Audiences who were hoping to catch the dynamic Chris Gayle in action will be disappointed as the batsman has opted to sit out of the tournament due to personal reasons, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo.

Opener Ewin Lewis has also pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons and Windies coach Stuart Law has been suspended for the first two ODIs for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct.

However, the team will have the services of veteran Marlon Samuels, captain and all-rounder Jason Holder and pacer Kemar Roach. The squad features three uncapped players -- opener Chandrapaul Hemraj, all-rounder Fabian Allen and pacer Oshane Thomas.

BCCI has announced India's squad for the first two ODIs and notably, Virat Kohli as skipper after being rested for the Asia Cup. Thanks to his good show in Tests, Rishabh Pant has been featured in the squad in place of a lackluster Dinesh Karthik.

MS Dhoni has been named as the wicketkeeper in the squad, so Pant may play as a specialist middle-order batsman if he features in the playing XI.

The pace attack looks thin at first glance, given the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. Mohammed Shami, who did not feature in the ODIs against England and in the Asia Cup, is back in blue and will be supported by fellow pacer Khaleel Ahmed.

Umesh Yadav was called as a late replacement for injured Shardul Thakur after the former's bowling exploits in the second Test.

Windies ODI squad: Jason Holder (capt), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas

India ODI squad (first two ODIs): Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul

Probable XI:

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Windies XI: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder (capt), Kemar Roach, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo

Players to watch out for

Shikhar Dhawan

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan was enjoyed a dream run in Asia Cup, where he scored two hundreds and finished as the tournament's leading run scorer.

The southpaw's attacking instincts can put the opposition on the back foot and take the game away from them quite early. Dhawan is great on Indian conditions and that makes him a source of worry for the Windies.

Jason Holder

Other than being the skipper, Jason Holder is an important player for the Windies. His return to the squad for the second Test helped uplift the team's morale and resulted in a comparatively spirited performance.

The Barbadian all-rounder contributed with both bat and ball. His game is tailor-made for the shorter formats and he could prove to be the ace in the pack on his day.

Head-to-Head (last five matches):

India: 3

West Indies: 1

No Result: 1

Betting odds for first ODI (bet 365):

India: 1/5

West Indies: 10/3

