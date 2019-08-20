App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 04:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

India vs West Indies: Windies players can work on mental aspect, feels Lara

The holder of 11,953 Test runs wants West Indies to start consistently winning at home in order to build a foundation that will later help them win abroad.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The iconic Brian Lara is impressed with the talent available in West Indies cricket but he wants the youngsters to work on the "mental aspect" of their game ahead of the Test series against India starting on August 22. Lara and Ramnaresh Sarwan have been invited by Cricket West Indies to conduct a session with the Test squad before the start of the two-match series.

"Where I feel I can make an impact is their mental approach to the game. I feel as if I was to strike on one thing that I was decent at was mentally where I prepared myself strongly. The practical side is there for the young players but I feel mentally they can grow a little bit and learn a little bit more," Lara told Windies Cricket's official website.

The 50-year-old Lara is happy with the kind of cricketers who are currently playing the red-ball format and that's what prompted him to join the camp.

Close

"I decided to join the camp simply because I feel this present crop of West Indies players, especially in the Test arena, is the right group of players. The talent that's within is there," he said.

related news

The holder of 11,953 Test runs wants West Indies to start consistently winning at home in order to build a foundation that will later help them win abroad. The 2-1 Test series win against England is a step in right direction.

"The performance against England to win a series at home, I think is the start of something really good for us. We must lay the foundation at home first before we travel abroad in foreign conditions to sort of take command of situations," Lara said.

Lara, who shared his vast repertoire of knowledge, was happy with the intensity of the players in the camp.

"From what I have seen in the camp is intense practice which is good. I think the intensity I've seen in this camp is very good. The young players are working hard, Floyd Reifer (coach) and his team are actually putting things together pretty good," Lara said, while sharing experiences from his playing days.

"I'm hoping that I can impart some type of knowledge, some of my experiences in the past to the young batsmen especially that we have in the team to see if we can get a little bit more out of them because it's necessary. It's a good group of young players, we just have to get them thinking in the right way," he concluded.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 20, 2019 04:15 pm

tags #cricket #India vs West Indies

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.