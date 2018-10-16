India vs West Indies: Umesh Yadav to replace Shardul Thakur for two ODIs

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav will replace an injured Shardul Thakur for the first two ODIs against Windies to be played at Guwahati and Visakhapatnam, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said.

Thakur was given his maiden Test cap in the second game against the Windies at Hyderabad. However, his debut was cut short as the pacer limped off the field after bowling just 10 deliveries due to a groin strain.

In a statement, BCCI said that Thakur suffered a right adductor tendon injury and was ruled out of the Paytm ODI series.

Yadav bowled a fiery spell in the second Test and picked up 10 wickets, which was enough to impress the selectors to opt him as the best candidate to replace Thakur in the ODI squad.

The Vidarbha bowler has played 73 ODIs for India and has picked up 105 wickets at an average of 32.60. The bowler did not feature in India's successful Asia Cup campaign and last played an ODI in July against England at Lord's.

The five-match ODI series against Windies kick starts on October 21.

Here's the squad announced by BCCI for the first two ODIs.

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul, Ambati Rayud, Manish Pandey, M S Dhoni (WK), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav