India vs West Indies Test series: Twitterati not impressed with squad selection

After successfully defending the Asia Cup title, Team India now prepares for the longer format of the game. West Indies is touring India and will square off against the Men in Blue in a two-match Test series. The Indian squad that will face the team from the Caribbean islands was announced on September 29. Strangely, Rohit Sharma who successfully led the side to their seventh win in the Asia Cup, has not been included in the Test squad. Karun Nair is another cricketer who has not found his name in the 15-men team. While, Mayank Agarwal and Mohammed Siraj have got their maiden Test call up on the back of consistent performances, the omissions of Sharma and Nair have raised a few eyebrows.

Leading the charge is former Indian captain Dilip Vengsarkar who has sided with Nair. The ex-chief selector has lamented on the way the middle order batsman has been shown the door by the selection committee. "The way Karun has been dropped is baffling to say the least. He scored a triple century in a Test against England at home not so long ago. Scoring a triple ton in any grade of cricket is an outstanding feat and not many have scored a triple ton in Test cricket," said Vengsarkar. For Vengsarkar the entire saga around Nair's omission is quiet intriguing. "Only the wise men of Indian cricket can explain such a treatment being meted out to a Test triple centurion" said Vengsarkar slamming the selection policy.



To borrow from Alice in Wonderland, Karun Nair’s case gets ‘’curiouser and curiouser’’...

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 30, 2018



Dhawan, Karthik omitted from Tests v West Indies. On the cards after their disappointing show in England. Runs in Asia Cup (especially Dhawan) can’t be redemption, thereby blocking high scoring youngsters. Welcome Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal!

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 29, 2018

Vegsarkar's opinion was echoed by cricket pundit Ayaz Memon. According to Memon, Nair's case was "curiouser and curiouser". Cricketwallah tweetedBut not all selections were intriguing, some were straightforward. Dinesh Karthik and Shikhar Dhawan who featured at the Asia Cup but were in woeful form against England have also been dropped for the upcoming Test series. Memon foresaw the axing of the duo but was happy with the inclusion of Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal.

It is not just Vengsarkar and Menon who are questioning the squad. Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was baffled by the omission of Rohit Sharma. Responding to the squad selection Singh tweeted:

No @ImRo45 in test team against West Indies..what r the selectors thinking actually??? Anyone have a clue ??? plz let me know as I can’t digest this— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 30, 2018

Sharma had recently expressed his desire to be back in the Indian Test setup.

The Indian squad that will face West Indies in two Test matches will be led by Virat Kohli who is back in thick of things after being rested for the Asia Cup.

Indian squad

Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane , Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur