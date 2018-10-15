India vs West Indies Test series round-up: The leading run scorers and wicket-takers

Umesh Yadav | The fast bowler ended the series as the leading wicket taker. After having played just one Test against England, Yadav featured in both the Tests against the Windies at home. The bowler picked just 1 wicket in the first Test at Rajkot, but proved to be lethal in the second at Rajkot where he managed to pull off a 10-wicket haul. The bowler had to share the burden in the bowling attack as fellow pacer Shardul Thakur limped off the the ground early on day 1 and did not bowl in the remainder of the Test. Series Stats | Matches: 2 | Innings: 4 | Overs: 52.5 | Wickets: 11 | BBI: 6/88 | BBM: 10/133 | Average: 15.36 (Image: AP)