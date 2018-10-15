India vs West Indies Test series round-up: The leading run scorers and wicket-takers

Here is a look at the players who shone in the recently-concluded India vs West Indies Test series. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Prithvi Shaw (India) | The 18-year-old had a dream debut series against the Windies in the first Test match at Rajkot. The young Mumbai batsman scored his maiden Test century in the first innings, with an array of attacking shots. In the second Test at Hyderabad, the diminutive batsman carried his fine form and slammed a blistering half-century. He ended as the leading run scorer and was adjudged Man of the Series for his form with the bat. Series Stats | Matches: 2| Innings: 3 | Runs: 237 | HS: 134 | Average: 118.50 | 50s: 1 | 100s: 1 (Image: AP) 2/8 Roston Chase (West Indies) | Chase ranks second on the list of leading run scorers in the series. The Bajan all-rounder was the only batsman from the Windies who displayed credible form with the bat. He hit a fifty in the first Test and then went on to make a century in the second, which was his second in the longer format of the game overall. Series Stats | Matches: 2 | Innings: 4 | Runs: 185 | HS: 106 | Average: 46.25 | 50s: 1 | 100s: 1 (Image: AP) 3/8 Virat Kohli (India) | The Indian captain failed looked in good nick with the bat in the series. In the first Test at Rajkot, Kohli scored his 24th Test ton and became the second fastest batsman, after Sir Donald Bradman, to reach the mark. Series Stats | Matches: 2| Innings: 2 | Runs: 184 | HS: 139 | Average: 92.00 | 50s: 0 | 100s: 1 (Image: AP) 4/8 Rishabh Pant (India) | The Indian wicket-keeper scored as many runs in the series as his captain. Pant showed his attacking prowess as he piled the runs at a stunning strike rate of 84.40. Series Stats | Matches: 2 | Innings: 2 | Runs: 184 | HS: 92 | Average: 92.00 | 50s: 2 | 100s: o (Image: AP) Let's have a look at the bowlers now. 5/8 Umesh Yadav | The fast bowler ended the series as the leading wicket taker. After having played just one Test against England, Yadav featured in both the Tests against the Windies at home. The bowler picked just 1 wicket in the first Test at Rajkot, but proved to be lethal in the second at Rajkot where he managed to pull off a 10-wicket haul. The bowler had to share the burden in the bowling attack as fellow pacer Shardul Thakur limped off the the ground early on day 1 and did not bowl in the remainder of the Test. Series Stats | Matches: 2 | Innings: 4 | Overs: 52.5 | Wickets: 11 | BBI: 6/88 | BBM: 10/133 | Average: 15.36 (Image: AP) 6/8 Kuldeep Yadav (India) | The left-arm bowler, who featured in both Tests at home, was particularly impressive in the second innings of the first Test where he picked his first 5-wicket haul. The spell helped India dismiss the visitors for 196, thus registering a win by an innings and 272 runs. Series Stats | Matches: 2 | Innings: 4 | Overs: 66 | Wickets: 10 | BBI: 5/57 | BBM: 6/119 | Average: 24.90 (Image: AP) 7/8 R Ashwin (India) | Ashwin had a quiet series by his lofty standards as he failed to breach double digit mark in wickets. The off-spinner's best performance with the ball came in the Windies first innings of the first Test where he clipped 4 wickets. The veteran though, played the role support cast to young Kuldeep Yadav. Series Stats | Matches: 2 | Innings: 4| Overs: 63.2| Wickets: 9| BBI: 4/37| BBM: 6/108 | Average: 20.11 (Image: AP) 8/8 Ravindra Jadeja (India) | Complementing Ravindra Jadeja's good form with the bat was his bowling. The left arm spinner chipped in with wickets at vital intervals to help India maintain pressure on the Windies throughout the series. Series Stats | Matches: 2 | Innings: 4| Overs: 50.5| Wickets: 7| BBI: 3/12| BBM: 4/57 | Average: 19.71 (Image:AP) First Published on Oct 15, 2018 04:43 pm