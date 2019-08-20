India vs West Indies Test Series: Kohli a win away from equalling Dhoni's record

Virat Kohli is a win away from Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record of most victories as Indian Test captain. Kohli will get the opportunity to draw level with Dhoni when India lock horn with West Indies in the opening Test, beginning at North Sound, Antigua on August 22.

Apart from leading India to the top of the Test rankings for the first time, Dhoni also led the team to 27 wins from 60 matches -- the most by any Indian captain till now.

While his successor, Kohli, has led India to 26 wins from 46 matches.

Kohli took over as captain of the Indian Test team when Dhoni retired from the longest format of the game during the tour of Australia in 2014.

He has since led India to victories over Australia, England and New Zealand at home and 2-1 and 4-1 losses in South Africa and England respectively.

In 2018, Kohli led India to their first ever series win in Australia.