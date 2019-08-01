India vs West Indies T20I series: Player battles to watch out for

Sparks are sure to fly when the fiery Windies pace attack goes up against the explosive Indian batting line-up. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Virat Kohli vs Sheldon Cottrell | Cottrell's wicket-taking celebration dubbed as ‘The Sheldon Salute’ is something the Indian skipper will not be looking forward to seeing too much of. Cottrell has played just 13 T20Is in his short career and has 20 wickets to his name. However, he's coming off an impressive showing at the World Cup and it will be interesting to watch how Kohli negotiates the pace that the left-arm pacer generates. (Image: Reuters) 2/7 Rohit Sharma vs Sunil Narine | If there’s one chink in the Hit-Man’s armour which teams are always looking to expose it’s his vulnerability against mystery spinners. Mujeeb Ur Rahman sent him back with just 1 run at the World Cup and Narine will be licking his lips to spin webs around the destructive opener. Rohit himself will be keen to put his woes against spinners behind him and send Narine on a leather hunt. (Image: Reuters) 3/7 Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Evin Lewis | The Indian seamer is known to bamboozle openers with the movement he generates. Kumar will be keen to give his team early inroads opening the attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Lewis will be his primary target. Lewis has been struggling to replicate the destructive form he has displayed in the past and will face an uphill task against the Indian seamer who will be looking to seal a permanent spot in the T20I squad. (Image: Reuters) 4/7 Shikhar Dhawan vs Oshane Thomas | Thomas castled Dhawan thrice when he made his debut during the Windies’ tour of India last year. Dhawan was able to score just 10 runs against the pacer in three innings across both T20s and ODIs. This time around Dhawan will be looking to balance the scales especially after the heartbreak at the World Cup where his tournament was cut short by a fractured finger. (Image: Reuters) 5/7 Rishabh Pant vs Andre Russell | The two big-hitters could be embroiled in a personal contest of who hits the ball out of the park the most number of times when the T20I leg of the tour kicks off. Russell couldn’t make much impact during the World Cup but could be back to the destructive form he showed when playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in the shortest format. Meanwhile, Pant will enjoy the opportunity to go out all guns blazing, an approach which best suites his swashbuckling style. (Image: Reuters) 6/7 Shreyas Iyer vs Manish Pandey | The two middle-order batsmen will know that spots in the Indian middle order are difficult to come by and will be eager to stake their claim. India’s weak middle-order was horribly exposed at the World Cup, forcing the selectors to look at other options. However, if KL Rahul replicates his IPL form and the Rohit-Shikhar combination clicks once again then there could be just one spot up for grabs which both Iyer and Pandey will be fighting for. (Image: Reuters, ICC) 7/7 Kieran Pollard vs Krunal Pandya | The Mumbai Indians teammates will be on the opposite sides this time as they don their international jerseys. Both players will have spent loads of time facing each other in the nets and it will interesting to watch which of the two comes out on top. Pollard was absolutely lethal in patches during the IPL and Pandya will hope he isn’t on the receiving end when the big-hitting West Indian hits top gear. (Image: Reuters, PTI) First Published on Aug 1, 2019 08:37 am