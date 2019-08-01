India vs West Indies T20I series: Player battles to watch out for

Shreyas Iyer vs Manish Pandey | The two middle-order batsmen will know that spots in the Indian middle order are difficult to come by and will be eager to stake their claim. India’s weak middle-order was horribly exposed at the World Cup, forcing the selectors to look at other options. However, if KL Rahul replicates his IPL form and the Rohit-Shikhar combination clicks once again then there could be just one spot up for grabs which both Iyer and Pandey will be fighting for. (Image: Reuters, ICC)