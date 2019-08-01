App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 08:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs West Indies T20I series: Player battles to watch out for

Sparks are sure to fly when the fiery Windies pace attack goes up against the explosive Indian batting line-up.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Virat Kohli vs Sheldon Cottrell | Cottrell’s wicket-taking celebration dubbed as ‘The Sheldon Salute’ is something the Indian skipper will not be looking forward to seeing too much off. Cottrell has played just 13 T20Is in his short career and has just 20 wickets to his name. However, he’s coming off an impressive showing at the World Cup and it will be interesting to watch how Kohli negotiates the pace that the left-arm quick generates. (Image: Reuters)
1/7

Virat Kohli vs Sheldon Cottrell | Cottrell's wicket-taking celebration dubbed as ‘The Sheldon Salute’ is something the Indian skipper will not be looking forward to seeing too much of. Cottrell has played just 13 T20Is in his short career and has 20 wickets to his name. However, he's coming off an impressive showing at the World Cup and it will be interesting to watch how Kohli negotiates the pace that the left-arm pacer generates. (Image: Reuters)

Rohit Sharma vs Sunil Narine | If there’s one chink in the Hit-Man’s armour which teams are always looking to expose it’s his vulnerability against mystery spinners. Mujeeb Ur Rahman sent him back with just 1 run at the World Cup and Narine will be licking his lips to spin webs around the destructive opener. Rohit himself will be keen to put his woes against spinners behind him and send Narine on a leather hunt. (Image: Reuters)
2/7

Rohit Sharma vs Sunil Narine | If there’s one chink in the Hit-Man’s armour which teams are always looking to expose it’s his vulnerability against mystery spinners. Mujeeb Ur Rahman sent him back with just 1 run at the World Cup and Narine will be licking his lips to spin webs around the destructive opener. Rohit himself will be keen to put his woes against spinners behind him and send Narine on a leather hunt. (Image: Reuters)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Evin Lewis |The Indian seamer is known to bamboozle openers with the movement he generates. Kumar will be keen to give his team early inroads opening the attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Lewis will be his primary target. Lewis has been struggling to replicate the destructive form he has displayed in the past and will face an uphill task against the Indian seamer who will be looking to seal a permanent spot in the T20I squad. (Image: Reuters)
3/7

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Evin Lewis | The Indian seamer is known to bamboozle openers with the movement he generates. Kumar will be keen to give his team early inroads opening the attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Lewis will be his primary target. Lewis has been struggling to replicate the destructive form he has displayed in the past and will face an uphill task against the Indian seamer who will be looking to seal a permanent spot in the T20I squad. (Image: Reuters)

Shikhar Dhawan vs Oshane Thomas | Thomas castled Dhawan thrice when he made his debut during the Windies’ tour of India last year. Dhawan was able to score just 10 runs against the pacer in three innings across both T20s and ODIs. This time around Dhawan will be looking to balance the scales especially after the heartbreak at the World Cup where his tournament was cut short by a fractured finger. (Image: Reuters)
4/7

Shikhar Dhawan vs Oshane Thomas | Thomas castled Dhawan thrice when he made his debut during the Windies’ tour of India last year. Dhawan was able to score just 10 runs against the pacer in three innings across both T20s and ODIs. This time around Dhawan will be looking to balance the scales especially after the heartbreak at the World Cup where his tournament was cut short by a fractured finger. (Image: Reuters)

Rishabh Pant vs Andre Russell | The two big-hitters could be embroiled in a personal contest of who hits the ball out of the park the most number of times when the T20I leg of the tour kicks off. Russell couldn’t make much impact during the World Cup but could be back to the destructive form he showed when playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in the shortest format. Meanwhile, Pant will enjoy the opportunity to go out all guns blazing, an approach which best suites his swashbuckling style. (Image: Reuters)
5/7

Rishabh Pant vs Andre Russell | The two big-hitters could be embroiled in a personal contest of who hits the ball out of the park the most number of times when the T20I leg of the tour kicks off. Russell couldn’t make much impact during the World Cup but could be back to the destructive form he showed when playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in the shortest format. Meanwhile, Pant will enjoy the opportunity to go out all guns blazing, an approach which best suites his swashbuckling style. (Image: Reuters)

Shreyas Iyer vs Manish Pandey | The two middle-order batsmen will know that spots in the Indian middle order are difficult to come by and will be eager to stake their claim. India’s weak middle-order was horribly exposed at the World Cup, forcing the selectors to look at other options. However, if KL Rahul replicates his IPL form and the Rohit-Shikhar combination clicks once again then there could be just one spot up for grabs which both Iyer and Pandey will be looking to grab. (Image: Reuters, ICC)
6/7

Shreyas Iyer vs Manish Pandey | The two middle-order batsmen will know that spots in the Indian middle order are difficult to come by and will be eager to stake their claim. India’s weak middle-order was horribly exposed at the World Cup, forcing the selectors to look at other options. However, if KL Rahul replicates his IPL form and the Rohit-Shikhar combination clicks once again then there could be just one spot up for grabs which both Iyer and Pandey will be fighting for. (Image: Reuters, ICC)

Kieran Pollard vs Krunal Pandya | The Mumbai Indians teammates will be on the opposite sides this time as they don their international jerseys. Both players will have spent loads of time facing each other in the nets and it will interesting to watch which of the two comes out on top. Pollard was absolutely lethal in patches during the IPL and Pandya will hope he isn’t on the receiving end when the big-hitting West Indian hits top gear. (Image: Reuters, PTI)
7/7

Kieran Pollard vs Krunal Pandya | The Mumbai Indians teammates will be on the opposite sides this time as they don their international jerseys. Both players will have spent loads of time facing each other in the nets and it will interesting to watch which of the two comes out on top. Pollard was absolutely lethal in patches during the IPL and Pandya will hope he isn’t on the receiving end when the big-hitting West Indian hits top gear. (Image: Reuters, PTI)

First Published on Aug 1, 2019 08:37 am

tags #cricket #India vs West Indies

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.