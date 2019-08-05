App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 03:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

India vs West Indies: Saini handed one demerit point for 'aggressive gestures' at Pooran

The incident took place during the West Indies' innings in the first T20I when Navdeep Saini took the wicket of Nicholas Pooran.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India pacer Navdeep Saini was on August 5 handed one demerit point for making "aggressive gestures" at Nicholas Pooran following the West Indies batsman's dismissal in the first T20 International of the three-match series here. The incident took place during the West Indies' innings when Saini took the wicket of Pooran.

"Saini was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using actions or gestures which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon their dismissal," said the ICC in a statement.

"He has also been handed one demerit point," the statement added.

Close

Saini - who made his T20I debut in the first match against West Indies-was charged by the on-field umpires Nigel Duguid and Gregory Braithwaite, third umpire Leslie Reifer and fourth official Patrick Gustard.

related news

He admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees.

Hence, there was no need for a formal hearing.

India have won the series following wins in first two T20Is.

ALSO READ: Wickets upfront help spinners in middle overs, says Krunal

Saini put on an impressive bowing display in the first T20I , chipping in with three wickets for 17 runs at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on August 3.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 03:21 pm

tags #cricket #India #India vs West Indies #West Indies

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.