India vs West Indies: Saini handed one demerit point for 'aggressive gestures' at Pooran

India pacer Navdeep Saini was on August 5 handed one demerit point for making "aggressive gestures" at Nicholas Pooran following the West Indies batsman's dismissal in the first T20 International of the three-match series here. The incident took place during the West Indies' innings when Saini took the wicket of Pooran.

"Saini was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using actions or gestures which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon their dismissal," said the ICC in a statement.

"He has also been handed one demerit point," the statement added.

Saini - who made his T20I debut in the first match against West Indies-was charged by the on-field umpires Nigel Duguid and Gregory Braithwaite, third umpire Leslie Reifer and fourth official Patrick Gustard.

He admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees.

Hence, there was no need for a formal hearing.

India have won the series following wins in first two T20Is.

