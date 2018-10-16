App
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 06:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs West Indies ODIs: The leading run scorers and wicket-takers

Sachin Tendulkar leads the run scoring charts while Courtney Walsh is the leading wicket taker

Sachin Tendulkar (India) | Matches: 39 | Innings: 39 | Runs: 1573 | Highest score: 141* | Average: 52.43 | 100s: 4 | 50s: 11 (Image: Reuters)
Sachin Tendulkar (India) | Matches: 39 | Innings: 39 | Runs: 1573 | Highest score: 141* | Average: 52.43 | 100s: 4 | 50s: 11 (Image: Reuters)
Desmond Haynes (West Indies)| Matches: 36| Innings: 36| Runs: 1357| Highest score: 152*| Average: 42.40| 100s: 2| 50s: 9 (Image: Reuters)
Rahul Dravid (India) | Matches: 40 | Innings: 38 | Runs: 1348 | Highest: 109* | Average: 42.12 | 100s: 3 | 50s: 8 (Image: Reuters)
Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies)| Matches: 46 | Innings: 41| Runs: 1319| Highest: 149* | Average: 35.64 |100s: 2| 50s: 10 (Image: Reuters)
Courtney Walsh (West Indies)| Matches: 38| Innings: 38| Overs: 327.5| Wickets: 44| Average: 24.15|BBI: 4/16| 4w: 2 |5w: 0 (Image: Reuters)
Kapil Dev (India)| Matches: 42| Innings: 42| Overs: 342.1| Wickets: 43| Average: 28.88|BBI: 4/54 | 4w: 1|5w: 0 (Image: Reuters)
Anil Kumble (India)| Matches: 26| Innings: 25| Overs: 223.0| Wickets: 41| Average: 23.73|BBI: 6/12| 4w: 1|5w: 1 (Image: Reuters)
Sir Viv Richards (West Indies)| Matches: 31| Innings: 22| Overs: 170.4| Wickets: 36| Average: 21.97 |BBI: 6/41| 4w: 1 |5w: 1 (Image: Reuters)
Carl Hooper (West Indies)| Matches: 45| Innings: 45| Overs: 306.0| Wickets: 36| Average: 39.55|BBI: 4/37| 4w: 1 |5w: 0 (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 06:00 pm

tags #cricket #India #Slideshow #West Indies

