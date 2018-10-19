India vs West Indies ODIs: Six players to watch out for

With India-West Indies ODI kick starting on October 21 here are the players who could impact the outcome of the series Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Rohit Sharma (India) | Rohit Sharma captained India in a successful Asia Cup campaign in absence of Virat Kohli. The extra pressure of captaincy helped Sharma in batting as he finished second on leading run scorers chart. Sharma hit one century and two fifties in the campaign and was ruthless at top of the order. His captaincy too won accolades from the experts of the game. The Mumbai batman loves batting in India as it is evident from three double hundreds that he has got in home conditions. With a test series against Australia just round the corner and India struggling for a decent opener in Test cricket, Sharma would like to flex his muscles and make his way back to Test set upIn the current year 2018, he has scored 641 runs in 14 matches at an average of 58. ODI record | Matches: 188| Innings: 182| Runs: 7065| Highest score: 264 | Average: 46.17| 100s: 19| 50s: 36 (Image: AP) 2/6 Virat Kohli (India) | There is no stopping Indian captain Virat Kohli at the moment. His captaincy aside, the player has been in imperious form with the willow. Kohli is just 221 runs short of that magical figure of 10,000 ODI runs. His scores in 2018 reads 112, 46 not out, 160 not out, 75, 36, 129 not out, 75, 45 & 71. With just 251 runs to score in 5 matches, Kohli should cross the 1000 run mark for the calendar year. Kohli the batsman is at top of the ICC ODI rankings at the moment. ODI record | Matches: 211| Innings: 203| Runs: 9779| Highest score: 183| Average: 58.20| 100s: 24| 50s: 19 (Image: Reuters) 3/6 Ravindra Jadeja (India) | Ravindra Jadeja reinstated his ODI credentials with a match winning 4/29 in a super-four encounter against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup. The all-rounder picked three more wickets in the series and finished with 7 wickets in total. The south-paw also contributed with vital runs down the order. Jadeja was in good nick in the just concluded Test series where he slammed his maiden Test ton and picked wickets too. The player is in great form at the moment and could sting Windies at vital moments throughout the series. Matches: 140| Runs: 1962| Highest score: 87| Batting Average: 31.14| 50s: 10 | Wickets: 162 | Bowling Average: 35.29 | BBM: 5/29 (Image: AP) 4/6 Marlon Samules (West Indies) | At 37 years Marlon Samules is the oldest player in the Windies squad. With an an experience of 199 ODIs he is also the most experienced ODI player in the Windies side. The Jamaican first toured India 16 years ago and made an immediate impact with two centuries. His 104 in the first innings of 3rd Test at Kolkatta and 108* in 7th ODI at Vijayawada established him as a future star of Windies cricket. Then in 2016, the all-rounder helped Windies clinch their second T-20 World Cup with a swashbuckling 85 against England at Kolkatta. Samules loves the sight of Men in Blue as he is one of the eight Windies player to have scored 1000+ ODI runs against India. Samules will have to shoulder the responsibility of scoring runs up top with fellow Jamaican Chris Gayle being absent. ODI record | Matches: 199| Innings: 188| Runs: 5472| Highest score: 133*| Average: 33.77 | 100s: 10| 50s: 30 (Image: Reuters) 5/6 Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies) | Young Shimron Hetmyer caught the attention when he became the youngest player to slam a century in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at age 21. The Guyana batsman finished the 2018 edition of CPL as third highest run scorer with 440 runs. The player boasts of leadership skills too as he led West Indies to their first Under-19 World Cup title, in Bangladesh in 2015-16. His batting style is tailor made for shorter format of the game and on tracks conducive for batting he could prove to be lethal. ODI record | Matches: 12| Innings: 12| Runs: 479| Highest score: 127 | Average: 39.91 | 100s: 2| 50s: 1 (Image: twitter.com/ICC) 6/6 Jason Holder (West Indies) | Other than being the Windies captain, Jason Holder is an important player in Windies scheme of things. His return to the squad for the second Test helped in uplifting the team's morale and the team showed some fight and gumption. The Bajan all-rounder contributed with the bat and the ball. His game is tailor made for shorter form of cricket and he could prove to the ace in the pack on his day. The all-rounder's cool as cucumber attitude comes handy in crunch situation. Matches: 80| Runs: 1262| Highest score: 99 *| Batting Average: 27.75| 50s: 6| Wickets: 110| Bowling Average: 31.67| BBM: 5/27 (Image: Reuters) First Published on Oct 19, 2018 10:29 pm