India vs West Indies ODIs: Six players to watch out for

Marlon Samules (West Indies) | At 37 years Marlon Samules is the oldest player in the Windies squad. With an an experience of 199 ODIs he is also the most experienced ODI player in the Windies side. The Jamaican first toured India 16 years ago and made an immediate impact with two centuries. His 104 in the first innings of 3rd Test at Kolkatta and 108* in 7th ODI at Vijayawada established him as a future star of Windies cricket. Then in 2016, the all-rounder helped Windies clinch their second T-20 World Cup with a swashbuckling 85 against England at Kolkatta. Samules loves the sight of Men in Blue as he is one of the eight Windies player to have scored 1000+ ODI runs against India. Samules will have to shoulder the responsibility of scoring runs up top with fellow Jamaican Chris Gayle being absent. ODI record | Matches: 199| Innings: 188| Runs: 5472| Highest score: 133*| Average: 33.77 | 100s: 10| 50s: 30 (Image: Reuters)