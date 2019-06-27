India vs West Indies Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World match: Rahul, Rohit look for quick start against Windies pacers

Cottrell starts with a fuller delivery which Rahul blocks with a solid defence. Rahul then punches the next ball beautifully through the gap at point for 3 runs. Fabian Allen does well to cut off the boundary. Rohit lets the next two balls travel back to the keeper. Cottrell sends down a short ball into the body which Rohit flicks to square leg for a single. Rahul blocks out the final delivery. 4 runs from the over.

India 4/0 after the first over.