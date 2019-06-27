Jun 27, 2019 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India vs West Indies Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World match: Rahul, Rohit look for quick start against Windies pacers
Catch all the live scores and updates from match 34 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between India and West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester
Pitch Report
India vs West Indies Playing XI
Old Trafford Weather Update
WATCH: Cric It with Ayaz | India will secure semi-final spot by defeating West Indies
Cottrell starts with a fuller delivery which Rahul blocks with a solid defence. Rahul then punches the next ball beautifully through the gap at point for 3 runs. Fabian Allen does well to cut off the boundary. Rohit lets the next two balls travel back to the keeper. Cottrell sends down a short ball into the body which Rohit flicks to square leg for a single. Rahul blocks out the final delivery. 4 runs from the over.
India 4/0 after the first over.
Sheldon Cottrell has the ball for the first over with Rahul on strike.
It's a bright sunny day at Manchester and India will hope for a good start from their openers against a talented West Indies attack.
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul walk out to open the batting.
The players are making their way onto the field for the national anthems. We're just moments away from the first over.
ICC World Cup 2019 Points Table: Updated after NZ vs PAK match
Here's a look at the World Cup 2019 points table ahead of this game. India will be keen to secure a semi-final spot with a win today.
Old Trafford Pitch Report and Conditions by Michael Atherton and Ian Bishop: "Same pitch as the one between New Zealand and West Indies. The square boundaries a bit shorter, but the dimensions don't play such a big role," says Michael Atherton. Ian Bishop speaking about the track says: "Generally, it looks like a good surface. The slower ball, cutters work. I expect some turn out of the footmarks. Not a cloud out in the sky, I will presume whoever wins the toss will bat first"
It's a great Toss to win for Virat Kohli as at this World Cup itself, 3 matches have taken place at Manchester including India's game against Pakistan and all have been won by teams batting first. The first innings scores have been 336, 397 and 291. Will we see India post another big total today? It all depends on how West Indies respond after their crushing defeat to New Zealand.
Jason Holder: We wanted to bat as well. Hopefully we get early wickets. We have got two changes. Sunil Ambris comes in for Lewis and Fabian Allen comes in for Nurse. Evin's struggling for the last couple of days. We are getting closer. Today's another opportunity.
Virat Kohli: We are gonna bat first. Looks like a hard surface. We got two wrist spinners and Kedar Jadhav is the third spinner. It's a used pitch, we see it slowing down. There are few rough patches at the right spots for our wrist spinners. A lot more application, undertanding the situation. When there's a 50-60 p'ship, make it into a big one. I think closing out situations and capitalising on them will be the key. Same team.
India vs West Indies Playing XI:
India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah.
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas.
Toss: India win the Toss and opt to bat first.
Virat Kohli is just 37 runs away from going past Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara to become the fastest player to reach 20,000 International runs. Both Tendulkar and Lara had taken 453 innings to complete 20,000 international runs while Kohli has only played 416 innings so far.
Team India captain Virat Kohli is rallying his troops in the huddle. India can virtually seal their semi-final berth with a win over West Indies today. Kohli will not want to leave anything to chance and be sure of their progress at the earliest.
Old Trafford Weather Update: The sun is out and shining over Manchester today. No rains are expected to hit Old Trafford today and with the bright blue skies overhead it's a perfect day for Cricket!
Team India have some fond memories of playing West Indies at the World Cup. Back in 2015, the Indian bowling attack blew apart the West Indies sending them packing for just 182 which the batsmen chased down within 40 overs. A repeat of the same seems very much on the cards if Bumrah and co. can make some early breakthroughs.
Catch a glimpse of India's last-over victory against Afghanistan in their previous match
Mohammad Shami's hat-trick helped India maintain their unbeaten run at the 2019 World Cup.
