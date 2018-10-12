Oct 12, 2018 02:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 1 LIVE: Windies move beyond 200 post Tea; Chase completes his fifty
Catch the live action from the 2nd Test match between India and West Indies being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
FIFTY up for Chase! 50 (80)
WICKET! Dowrich lbw Umesh 30 (63)
WICKET! Ambris c Jadeja b Kuldeep 18 (26)
WICKET! Shimron Hetmyer lbw Kuldeep 12 (34)
WICKET! Shai Hope lbw Umesh Yadav 36 (68)
WICKET! Brathwaite lbw Kuldeep Yadav 14 (68)
WICKET! Powell 22 (30) c Jadeja b Ashwin
Umesh Yadav will bowl the first over of the third session. Chase is on strike. First ball is pitched short and outside off and Chase plays it through cover and gets two runs. He flicks the second ball to leg-side and gets and gets two more runs. That takes Windies beyond 200. No runs off the remaining balls. Four runs off the over.
West Indies 201/6 after 66 overs
Third session is about to get underway. Although, India hold an upper hand in the day so far, it hasn't be the usual collapse from the Windies. Roston Chase is looking pick of the batsman as he completed his second half-century in the previous session. Windies still haven't been able to figure out how to play Kuldeep Yadav. Will the Windies innings fold in the third session or will they bat out the day? Next two hours will tell the answer. But, this has been much improved performance from the visitors.
Another good session for India as they picked up three wickets. Kuldeep Yadav started well as he got two early wickets scalping Hetmyer and Ambris. Chase and Dowrich then put on an impressive 69-run partnership for the 6th wicket. Kohli brought on Umesh Yadav for a spell just before Tea and the pacer finally got the breakthrough trapping Dowrich lbw.
India will be happy with their performance so far as they've restricted the Windies to 197/6. Can they finish off the tail after Tea?
Jadeja comes in for the final over before Tea. Holder plays out the first 5 deliveries. Jadeja pitches the last ball short and Holder drives it past cover for a FOUR. 4 runs off the over as the umpires call for Tea.
West Indies 197/6 after 65 overs.
Kohli has just one man at slip now as he shores up fielders down the leg side. Chase clips the 4th ball down to fine leg for a single. That brings up the FIFTY for Chase. He’s done a great job for the Windies in the middle order. Holder loses his balance on the flick as the next ball comes off his pads for a leg bye. Chase is beaten on the last ball as he falls over while going for the flick. There’s a big appeal for LBW but the umpire isn’t interested.
West Indies 193/6 after 64 overs.
FIFTY up for Chase! 50 (80)
Chase slaps the 2nd ball through sweeper for a single. Holder gets an inside edge onto the next ball sending it fine for 2 runs. Just 3 runs off the over.
West Indies 191/6 after 63 overs.
Umesh is hitting good speeds here as he sends down a 140 kph scorcher on the 3rd delivery. He pitches the 4th ball short and wide giving Holder an opportunity to get off the strike with a boundary. Just 4 runs off the over.
West Indies 188/6 after 62 overs.
Jadeja continues. Chase tucks the 3rd ball through square-leg for 2 runs. He then plays out the rest of the over.
West Indies 184/6 after 61 overs.
Umesh Yadav comes back into the attack. Chase defends the first delivery straight and Umesh deflects the ball onto the stumps. Kohli wants to check for run out but Dowrich was safely inside. Chase sends the next ball down to fine leg for a single. LBW! Yadav gets the ball to swing into Dowrich and hit him on the pads. The umpire isn’t interested but Kohli opts for the review and replays confirm that the ball would go on to hit the leg stump. Big breakthrough for India as Jason Holder steps out to bat. Just 1 run and a wicket from the over.
West Indies 182/6 after 60 overs.
WICKET! Dowrich lbw Umesh 30 (63)
Dowrich goes back in the crease and tries to play across the line but misses. The umpire isn't interested but Kohli goes for the review and the umpire has to reverse his decision.
Dowrich plays out the first 5 deliveries. Jadeja lobs the last ball outside off and Dowrich steps out and launches it over long-on for a SIX. Great shot as he takes advantage of the lack of fielders in the deep.
West Indies 181/5 after 59 overs.
Chase clips the first delivery through square leg for 2 runs. He then plays out the rest of the over. India’s struggle against the lower order continues as Chase and Dowrich frustrate the bowlers.
West Indies 175/5 after 58 overs.
Chase dabs the 1st ball past slip for a single. Dowrich then plays out the rest of the over. This is now the first partnership for the Windies which has lasted for more than 100 deliveries.
West Indies 173/5 after 57 overs.
Chase sends the 3rd ball through extra cover for 2 runs. He then rotates strike with a single off the 5th delivery. Ashwin errs in his length as he pitches the last ball short and Dowrich rocks back to cut the ball square for a FOUR. 7 runs off the over.
West Indies 172/5 after 56 overs.
Chase waits back in his crease and guides the 1st delivery past backward point for 2 runs. Jadeja pitches the next ball on a good length and Chase sends it wide of cover for a single. Just 3 runs off the over.
West Indies 165/5 after 55 overs.
Dowrich guides the first ball past slips for 2 runs. He then defends the next 5 deliveries. Just 2 runs off the over. Chase and Dowrich are doing a great job for the Windies at the moment.
West Indies 162/5 after 54 overs.
Ravindra Jadeja comes back into the attack. It’s only his 7th over of the day. Chase sends the 1st delivery to mid-off for a single. Dowrich plays out the next 4 deliveries before picking up a single off the last ball. Just 2 runs off the over.
West Indies 160/5 after 53 overs.
Chase glances the first ball down to fine leg for a single. Ashwin overpitches the last delivery and Dowrich gets down on one knee and slices the ball through point for a FOUR. Poor delivery from Ashwin to end the over.
West Indies 158/5 after 52 overs.
Kuldeep pitches the 2nd ball short and Chase punches it through point for a single. Dowrich plays out the rest of the over. Windies have managed just 3 runs off the last 3 overs after drinks. This is good bowling from both spinners.
West Indies 153/5 after 51 overs.
Ashwin maintains a tight line in the over as Chase doesn’t manage to get any runs off the first 5 deliveries. Chase finally manages to send the last ball to mid-on for a single. Good bowling from India as just 1 run comes off the over.
West Indies 152/5 after 50 overs.
Kuldeep Yadav continues after drinks. Chase slaps the first ball through cover for a single. Dowrich plays out the rest of the over. Good bowling from Kuldeep as he gives away just the 1 run.
West Indies 151/5 after 49 overs.
Ravichandran Ashwin comes back into the attack. Chase nudges the 4th ball behind square for the only run of the over. The umpires call for drinks and it’s a good opportunity for India to figure out how to end this partnership. Chase and Dowrich have been doing a great job so far.
West Indies 150/5 after 48 overs.
Kuldeep tosses up the 1st delivery to Dowrich and the batsman drives it past cover for a FOUR. The batsmen then pick up singles off the next 3 balls. Kuldeep switches to round the wicket for the last two deliveries. He drops the last ball short and Chase dabs it behind square for a single. 8 runs from the over.
West Indies 149/5 after 47 overs.
Dowrich punches the first ball to mid-off and picks up a single. It’s the smart choice to keep Chase on strike. Jadeja overpitches the 3rd delivery outside off and Chase drives it beautifully though the covers for a FOUR. Chase then drops anchor and plays out the rest of the over. Chase is looking very comfortable at the crease.
West Indies 141/5 after 46 overs.
Chase is putting on a great display of Test batting as he rocks back and guides the 1st ball behind square for a FOUR. He then defends the next 5 deliveries comfortably. This is exactly the style of batting the Windies need here.
West Indies 136/5 after 45 overs.
Jadeja comes from round the wicket as India have a slip and a silly point in place. The 2nd delivery is a short one and Chase slashes it through the cover-point region for a FOUR. Chase then clips the next ball behind square for 2 runs. Jadeja bowls the 4th ball full and Chase drives it for a single. This is good batting from Chase as he takes 7 runs off the over.
West Indies 132/5 after 44 overs.
Kuldeep sends down the googly on the 2nd delivery and Chase rocks back and cuts it into the gap at point for 2 runs. Jadeja and Pujara chase the ball but Jadeja was always going to get to the ball first. Dowrich blocks out the next 4 deliveries. Just 2 runs off the over.
West Indies 125/5 after 43 overs.
Jadeja starts with 3 dot deliveries. He sends the 4th ball onto the pads and Chase clears his front foot and launches the ball over midwicket for a SIX. Chase then defends the next two deliveries. Good smart batting by Chase.
West Indies 123/5 after 42 overs.