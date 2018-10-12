India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 1 LIVE: Windies move beyond 200 post Tea; Chase completes his fifty

Another good session for India as they picked up three wickets. Kuldeep Yadav started well as he got two early wickets scalping Hetmyer and Ambris. Chase and Dowrich then put on an impressive 69-run partnership for the 6th wicket. Kohli brought on Umesh Yadav for a spell just before Tea and the pacer finally got the breakthrough trapping Dowrich lbw.

India will be happy with their performance so far as they've restricted the Windies to 197/6. Can they finish off the tail after Tea?