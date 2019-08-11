App
Aug 11, 2019 06:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd ODI: Shreyas Iyer aims to impress at no. 4; Toss scheduled for 6:30 PM IST

Catch all the live score and updates from the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies played at Queen's Park Oval,Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

highlights

  • Aug 11, 06:17 PM (IST)
  • Aug 11, 06:16 PM (IST)

    India vs West Indies Possible XI:

    India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and K Khaleel Ahmed.

    West Indies:  Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell and Kemar Roach.

  • Aug 11, 06:15 PM (IST)

    The team combination for the first game is an indicator that after a good World Cup at the top of the order post Dhawan's injury, Rahul is being looked at as a specialist opener who will only come in place of Dhawan or Rohit in case of an injury to any one of the two.

  • Aug 11, 06:15 PM (IST)

    Iyer has had a good series with the A team in this part of the world, having hit two half centuries against the West Indies A. He has now got a measure of the tracks.​ Virat Kohli's guidance and a friendly arm around shoulders from vice-captain Rohit Sharma will work wonders for the Delhi Capitals captain, who in full flow is a treat to watch.​ Iyer being given a go at number four certainly means that KL Rahul will have to cool his heels till Shikhar Dhawan is persisted with at the top of the order.

  • Aug 11, 06:14 PM (IST)

    There is very little chance that India will tinker with their batting order so the Mumbaikar has a better chance of getting into action for India today.

    Just two matches against the West Indies will never be enough to cement his place but a couple of decent outings will surely reduce the pressure on the young shoulders and provide a bit of security to express himself.

  • Aug 11, 06:12 PM (IST)

    The talented Shreyas Iyer will be auditioning for the still vacant no. 4 slot as we're greeted with bright sunshine at the Port of Spain, the venue for the second ODI of the three-match series. Iyer, who didn't get game time during the T20 series, was in the playing XI during the rain-affected first game, which was abandoned after 13 overs in Guyana.

  • Aug 11, 06:09 PM (IST)
  • Aug 11, 06:08 PM (IST)

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies played at Queen's Park Oval,Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

