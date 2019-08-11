India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd ODI: Shreyas Iyer aims to impress at no. 4; Toss scheduled for 6:30 PM IST

Live now
Aug 11, 2019 06:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India vs West Indies Possible XI
Watch | Cric It with Ayaz: India's 2023 World Cup team won't have many changes
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and K Khaleel Ahmed.
West Indies: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell and Kemar Roach.
The team combination for the first game is an indicator that after a good World Cup at the top of the order post Dhawan's injury, Rahul is being looked at as a specialist opener who will only come in place of Dhawan or Rohit in case of an injury to any one of the two.
Iyer has had a good series with the A team in this part of the world, having hit two half centuries against the West Indies A. He has now got a measure of the tracks. Virat Kohli's guidance and a friendly arm around shoulders from vice-captain Rohit Sharma will work wonders for the Delhi Capitals captain, who in full flow is a treat to watch. Iyer being given a go at number four certainly means that KL Rahul will have to cool his heels till Shikhar Dhawan is persisted with at the top of the order.
There is very little chance that India will tinker with their batting order so the Mumbaikar has a better chance of getting into action for India today.
Just two matches against the West Indies will never be enough to cement his place but a couple of decent outings will surely reduce the pressure on the young shoulders and provide a bit of security to express himself.
The talented Shreyas Iyer will be auditioning for the still vacant no. 4 slot as we're greeted with bright sunshine at the Port of Spain, the venue for the second ODI of the three-match series. Iyer, who didn't get game time during the T20 series, was in the playing XI during the rain-affected first game, which was abandoned after 13 overs in Guyana.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies played at Queen's Park Oval,Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.