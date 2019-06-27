App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
  • West Indies WI
    India IND
    Old Trafford, Manchester

    27 Jun, 2019, 15:00 IST

  • Sri Lanka SL
    South Africa SA
    Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

    28 Jun, 2019, 15:00 IST

  • Pakistan PAK
    Afghanistan AFG
    Headingley, Leeds

    29 Jun, 2019, 15:00 IST

LIVE BLOG
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 27, 2019 09:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs West Indies Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World match: Undefeated India take on Windies

Catch all the live scores and updates from match 34 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between India and West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester

  • Jun 27, 08:58 AM (IST)

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates.

  • Jun 26, 11:20 PM (IST)

    Is India's hat-trick hero from the last game Mohammed Shami  in mood of taking yet another hat-trick against West Indies? 

  • Jun 26, 11:18 PM (IST)

  • Jun 26, 11:17 PM (IST)

    The Universe Boss Chris Gayle warming up before India's game. Will he go big against India ? 

  • Jun 26, 11:16 PM (IST)

  • Jun 26, 11:13 PM (IST)

    India vs West Indies Head to Head ( Last five completed matches)

    India: 3

    West Indies: 1

    Tied: 1 

  • Jun 26, 11:12 PM (IST)

    Form guide (Last five completed matches, most recent first)

    India: W-W-W-W-L

    West Indies: L-L-L-L-W

  • Jun 26, 11:04 PM (IST)

    West Indies batting great the Universe Boss Chris Gayle has reversed his retirement plans. Before the start of this World Cup, Gayle had announced that he would hang his boots after the World Cup. But now the news is that Gayle will retire from international cricket after the home ODI and Test series against India scheduled in August-September. 

  • Jun 26, 11:01 PM (IST)

    West Indies skipper Jason Holder has drawn positives from his sides performances in this World Cup. Ahead of today's game Holder said "We've shown glimpses here and there what we can produce. And as a side we just haven't brought it together collectively more often than not. And it's hurt us in games before. So tomorrow is another opportunity for us to bring it all together and play a perfect game"

  • Jun 26, 10:58 PM (IST)

    Indian team's bowling coach Bharat Arun addressed media yesterday. He acknowledged the threats that West Indies can pose to India. 

  • Jun 26, 10:57 PM (IST)
  • Jun 26, 10:56 PM (IST)

    Ahead of their match against West Indies, the Men in Blue sweated hard in the nets! 

  • Jun 26, 10:55 PM (IST)
  • Jun 26, 10:54 PM (IST)
  • Jun 26, 10:53 PM (IST)

    Batting first New Zealand scored 291/8 in 50 overs riding high of Kane Williamsons' 148. In the chase, Chris Gayle and Shmiron Hetmyer hit fifties. Then lower down the order all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite hit a  brilliant 101 off 82 to almost pull off a thrilling win for the Windies. 

  • Jun 26, 10:49 PM (IST)

    West Indies too were involved in a thriller in their previous match. Against New Zealand they went down by mere 5 runs. 

  • Jun 26, 10:47 PM (IST)

    Afghanistan made a bold dash to India's total thanks to a fighting fifty from Mohammed Nabi but the pace attack of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami ensured that India emerged winners. Talking point from that match was Shami's last over hat-trick. 

  • Jun 26, 10:44 PM (IST)

    Against Afghanistan India's famed batting line-up struggled on a slowish surface. Batting first India managed a mere 224/8 in 50 overs thanks to fifties from Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav. 

  • Jun 26, 10:42 PM (IST)

    Coming into this game India had a slight scare as Afghanistan gave them a tough fight. But Virat Kohli's men showed resilience to notch a thrilling win. 

  • Jun 26, 10:41 PM (IST)

    India will be have happy memories of Emirates Old Trafford as this the ground where 11 days ago they defeated their arch rivals Pakistan. 

  • Jun 26, 10:39 PM (IST)

    West Indies have been a let down in this World Cup. The Men in Maroon have managed mere one win from six matches. The poor form of the Windies have seen their semi-final hopes die. They will be playing for pride today. 

  • Jun 26, 10:37 PM (IST)

    India are undefeated in this World Cup. And if they manage to keep the winning spree alive against West Indies then they will assure a semi-final berth. 

  • Jun 26, 10:36 PM (IST)

    Today India take on West Indies at the Emirates, Old Trafford in Manchester. 

  • Jun 26, 10:34 PM (IST)

    Hello and welcome to the coverage of match 34 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. 

