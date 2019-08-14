Aug 14, 2019 08:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd ODI: Gayle brings up quickfire fifty, Windies off to flying start
Catch all the live action from the 3rd ODI between India and West Indies being played at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. Top
highlights
FIFTY up for Gayle! 54 (30)
Pitch Report
West Indies XI
India XI
TOSS
FIFTY up for Gayle! 54 (30)
SIX! Gayle just clears his front foot and launches the 1st ball over midwicket for a maximum to bring up his fifty.
Bhuvi starts with a knuckle ball which goes wide outside off. Gayle then pummels the 1st ball over mid-on for FOUR. He connects beautifully on the 2nd ball this time sending it flying over long-on for SIX. The batsmen then take singles off the next 3 balls. Lewis takes a step forward and just slices the ball over long-off for FOUR. 18 runs off the over. Flying start for the Windies so far. India need to find some way to end this opening stand.
West Indies 97/0 after 9 overs.
SIX! Lewis skips forward and slices the last ball over long-off for a one-bounce four.
SIX! This time a length delivery just outside off and Gayle sends it flying over long-on for back-to-back boundaries.
FOUR! Length ball outside off from Bhuvi and Gayle mows it through midwicket.
Khaleel Ahmed comes into the attack. Lewis welcomes him by pulling the 1st ball over deep square leg for a SIX. He then pulls the next ball through midwicket for FOUR. Khaleel pitches the 3rd ball outside off and Lewis just blocks it out. Lewis takes a step across on the 4th ball and flicks it over mid-on for FOUR. He then drives on the up sending the 5th ball to sweeper cover for a single. Gayle pulls the last ball to deep midwicket for a run. 16 runs off the over.
West Indies 79/0 after 8 overs.
FOUR! Lewis is being ruthless at the moment as he flicks the ball over midwicket.
FOUR! Lewis targets the same zone this time pulling the ball through midwicket.
SIX! Lewis welcomes Khaleel into the attack by pulling the 1st ball over deep square leg.