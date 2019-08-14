App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Aug 14, 2019 10:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd ODI: Restart delayed as rains return, covers come back on

Catch all the live action from the 3rd ODI between India and West Indies being played at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain.

  • Aug 14, 10:46 PM (IST)
  • Aug 14, 10:46 PM (IST)
  • Aug 14, 10:45 PM (IST)

    UPDATE: There's some bad news as the restart has been further delayed with the rains making a reappearance. The covers are coming back on now. 

  • Aug 14, 10:38 PM (IST)
  • Aug 14, 10:36 PM (IST)

    UPDATE: The covers are off and play is set to resume at 10:45 PM IST. 

  • Aug 14, 10:31 PM (IST)

    UPDATE: If West Indies don't get to bat further then India's 20-over target would be 194. 

  • Aug 14, 10:29 PM (IST)
  • Aug 14, 10:09 PM (IST)

    UPDATE: The groundsmen are now taking the covers off. We could be in for a restart soon if the ground inspection goes well.  

  • Aug 14, 10:06 PM (IST)

    UPDATE: The rains have slowed down to a drizzle now and the skies seem to be clearing. Covers are still on the field though. 

  • Aug 14, 09:56 PM (IST)

    It's been over an hour now that the rains have been pouring down at the Queen's Park Oval. We will have overs reduced from the game now. 

